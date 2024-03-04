New primetime series "Doc" filming in Oakville

× Expand Ben Brown / Oakville News

Oakville is once again buzzing with its latest big-budget Hollywood project: a new major network medical drama has begun work filming their first season here in town.

The show is called "Doc", and they've begun a four-month shoot ahead of their expected premiere this fall on the Fox network in the U.S. and an unknown channel here in Canada. It's an American adaptation of the popular Italian series Doc — Nelle Tue Mani.

The show stars Canadian actress Molly Parker, who's best known for HBO's Deadwood, Netflix's House of Cards and last year's Disney+ movie Peter Pan and Wendy.

Ben Brown / Oakville News

Parker stars as Dr. Amy Elias in the show, a doctor working on putting her life back together after an accident causes her to lose eight years of her memory.

Filming began last week, on Feb. 28, 2024, and is expected to continue in and around both Oakville and Halton until late June this year. The production has not confirmed how many episodes season one will feature.

The production was seen last Thursday at Ce Soir bistro in downtown Oakville filming a scene - the unit was seen on camera in the photo aside.

According to a production listing from ACTRA, the producers on the show are 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff, Sony Pictures Television, Fox Entertainment Studios. The showrunner is Barbie Kligman.

The show's official description reads: "Doc follows the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias (Molly Parker), Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis."

"After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away."

"She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience."

Oakville is well known for filming high-profile movies and television series. Most recently, the CBS medical drama Good Sam filmed its first season primarily in Oakville from January to April 2022.

A production of this scope, scale and size brings hundreds of local jobs to Oakville and gives the town a chance to appear on screen for millions of homes - even though the show is set in the United States. Some filming has also been reported to be scheduled on local soundstages.

More information about the production is available online here.