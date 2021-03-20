There's a new rock star in Townes

You maybe haven't heard of Townes before - he's a hometown indie rock and pop star ready to get back to the stage. Yet even without live shows, 2021 has already been busy a busy year for him: he's released not one but two new singles.

Townes released his ultra-catchy Overnight Train in January and his first ever duet, Tell Me What I'm Living For with Jessica Eblie, just a few weeks ago. This adds to his repertoire of four EP releases and several singles since he started performing in 2016. And since their debut earlier this years, they've now been streamed and listened to by thousands.

But if you're already a fan of Oakville's newest rock star making a big name for himself, you might be surprised when he says "You can call me Matt."

Matt Radich/Townes

Matt Radich, the artist behind the stage name Townes, is originally from Ottawa but has lived in Oakville for most of his life. Radich describes his own music as an "addictive middle point between indie-rock and gloomy pop," but he's also (in a self-deprecating joke) said "it's just bad."

Of course that couldn't be further from the truth, and after a few songs you'll find that sly humour ebbs and flows through his discography. What does he say, for example, his greatest claim to fame is? "I'm one of Nicolas Cage’s only genuine fans."

Radich lists Beck, Wolf Parade, and Diamond Rings all as influences to his "addictive middle point between indie-rock and gloomy pop." That doesn't mean his music, including his two new songs, won't set you up for a good time.

"Honestly I just want people to have fun in one way or another," he says. That infectious, joyful energy really stands out in his two newest songs, but especially Overnight Train.

"It's not really up to me to determine how a song makes someone feel, but it definitely translates in the live show that it's meant to be a good time - kind of like a diversion from the more serious side of indie rock."

Backing him up on most projects is a four-piece band, and in fall 2019 he played his first concert dates in the United States.

"I love making music because I like the process of both creating something and performing it," says Radich, laughing as he knows it'll be some time before he can take the stage again amidst the pandemic. "It's satisfying to push myself creatively and always try to improve upon what I've previously done."

As for what remains in 2021, he has more "awaited projects" and hopes to be performing again soon. In the meantime, he's got two great new songs for listeners to keep on repeat

You can listen to all of Townes' music on Spotify, on Apple Music, and on Bandcamp. The music video is also available to watch both here and on YouTube: (video shared and republished with permission of the artist.)