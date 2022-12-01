Newly opened Ornina Kebab in Oakville brings the flavours of Syria

× Expand Ornina Kebab Ornina Kebab in Oakville

Hussein Akil and his family moved to Milton from Syria in 2019, where he owned and operated a restaurant. He and his wife, Hanadi, chose to settle in Halton for its excellent quality of education and a better life for their children.

The pandemic gave Akil time to help his family adjust to their new home, as well as to find the right location for his new restaurant, Ornina Kebab. A soft opening in October allowed Akil to receive customer feedback before scheduling a formal launch. He was pleased to hear that his patrons loved the food; the only critique was about the white walls.

The restaurant seats 30. In the summer, an outdoor patio will be available. While there is no decor yet, there is ambience from the soothing Arabic music playing while you wait for your prepared-as-you-wait order. Akil explains, “I didn’t really expect Ornina to be a place to hang out for conversation over a meal. I just thought that people would want to order and go. So I didn’t worry about the decor.”

Little did he know that Oakvilleans love to gather, converse, and eat together. The community didn’t take long to share their opinions on it. Adjustments are to be made shortly.

This eatery has a convenient location, with ample parking in the Great Lakes Centre Plaza in southwest Oakville, off Rebecca.

Ornina Kebab Baba Ghanoush at Ornina Kebab in Oakville

Akil and his wife prepare authentic Syrian dishes. The menu is brief but complete. Classic Middle Eastern offerings are available, like hummus, tabbouleh, kebabs, sujuk, muhammara, and their signature baba ghanoush, with its ultimate depth of flavour brought out by grilling the eggplant first.

Ornina Kebab Muhammara at Ornina Kebab in Oakville

Akil uses only AAA Grade Angus Beef, as well as the best quality chicken breasts and lamb chops. Their meat, poultry and produce are sourced locally.

The unique flavour of their Shish Tawook, for $17.75, is enhanced by grilling all of their meats and vegetables using charcoal instead of gas.

Michele Bogle Kofta and Tawook at Ornina Kebab in Oakville

While the kofta is to be dipped into tahini dressing, I was a rebel and paired it with the freshly made garlic sauce, then indulged in liberal amounts of Ornina’s original, tasty cherry barbeque condiment with my shish tawook.

The Spinach Fatira, for $5.90, surprised me. I expected something like a spanakopita, but it was rather similar to a downy, pillow-like dough with a tangy spinach filling. The delightful twist was the infusion of cranberries that popped your mouth, providing a pleasant balance of earthy flavours with a touch of sweetness.

Michele Bogle Fatira at Ornina Kebab in Oakville

My meal was completed with a cup of Turkish coffee and a piece of soft, not-too-sweet pistachio baklava.

When asked what final thoughts Akil would like to share with the Oakville News readers, Hussein replied, “I love this job. I leave here tired each night, but I wake each morning re-energized because I’m happy. I’d like to be a small ambassador for my country, sharing some of my culture with the community through my food.”