Christmas goes in-person again - bazaars, carol services & more

Oakville Churches are excited to once again be able to celebrate Christmas with joyful gatherings, special services, holiday marketplaces, and carol singing, bringing back the joyful traditions that had to be abandoned or conducted only virtually as they all joined in the sacrifices we all made to control the pandemic.
Oakville News is pleased to list some of the events planned at our local churches:
November 19th
Incarnation Christmas Market & Tea Room 9 - 2pm
Bring your friends and neighbours and shop for gifts at one of Oakville’s best loved Church Markets, featuring:
15 unique vendors including Pomegranate Letterpress + Design, Elizabeth’s Pantry, Megs Octopus Garden, Go-with-Flow Art Studios and Nancy Joyce Pottery • Silent Auction
Gift Basket Raffle • Treasures Table and our always popular, always sold-out delicious hand-crafted baked goods.
Invite a friend and enjoy a hearty lunch in our Tea Room.
1240 Old Abbey Lane, at Dorval
Church of the Epiphany Hollyberry Fair
141 Bronte Road
9 am to 1 pm
As well as Vendor tables, the Church will have A Blessed Baskets table, Silent Auction, Jewellery stall, Christmas Decorations Table, Craft Table, Bake and Deli Tables, Book Table, Tea/Lunch Room AND Cider and Shortbread to greet everyone! As in previous years, we are hoping for another exciting day with lots of fun.
November 26th
Shop, Sip and Sing Christmas Bazaar
St. John's United Church
9:30-3:00 262 Randall St.
St. Luke's 5th Annual Christmas Bazaar
Applications are a click away on our website. www.stlukepalermo.ca
10 am - 3pm
St. Luke's Anglican Church and Community Centre
November 27th
Advent I (Communion) 10:30 am (all welcome)
St. John's United Church 262 Randall St.
December 3rd
300 River Oaks Blvd. E. (Trafalgar/River Oaks Blvd)
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m
Treats and Treasures Event
Knox Presbyterian Church
89 Dunn Street, Oakville
9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Talented vendors with their unique creations such as Bag Frenzy, jewelry, woodworking, Christmas décor Home baking
Santa's Workshop featuring a special time for young and experienced to have a quiet visit and have their picture taken with Santa in his Workshop. (There will be a small charge for this.)
Knox 'Koffee' Shop with scones and hot cider or coffee or tea
Knox 'Karolers' will be moving throughout event singing Christmas Carols
December 4th
Advent II, 10:30
St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.
A Dramatic Reading of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, 7pm
Incarnation Church 1240 Old Abbey Lane, at Dorval
Enjoy this holiday classic performed live by local celebrities and special guests (think CBC personalities!) with musical performances by Raise Her Voice Chamber Choir and the Incarnation Festival Choir directed by Dr. Charlene Pauls. Tickets are $25 each.
For more information visit our website. www.incarnationchurch.ca
December 10
Central Baptist Church Christmas Carol Service 7pm
This will be a service filled with beautiful and joyous Christmas music. We look forward to having our friends and neighbours join us for this wonderful celebration.
Central Baptist Church, 340 Rebecca Street, Oakville (at the corner of Morden Road and Rebecca Street)
December 11
Advent III, 10:30
St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.
December 18
Advent IV, Chancel and Bell Choirs, 10:30
St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.
December 21
Welcome to Winter, St. John's Memorial Garden, 6pm
Hot Chocolate and Festive Cookies
St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St
December 24
Central Baptist Church Christmas Eve Service 6pm
This service will be a combination of scripture readings, prayers and beautiful Christmas Carols. The tranquility of our sanctuary will envelope you with a sense of peace as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Please plan to join us for this wonderful service.
Central Baptist Church, 340 Rebecca Street, Oakville (at the corner of Morden Road and Rebecca Street)
Christmas Eve Worship with Violinist Joelle Crigger 8pm
St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.
