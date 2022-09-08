Oak Park Fall Fair returns this Saturday, Sept. 10

× Expand Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre Photo of the September 2019 Oak Park Fall Fair

This Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre will be hosting its 25th annual Oak Park Fall Fair, a daylong event featuring free activities and live entertainment.

The event as a whole has been a community staple in Ward 5 for years, though the fairs in September 2020 and 2021 were reduced and somewhat downsized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after three years since presenting its full lineup of events, organizers say they are "excited to see the Oak Park Fall Fair return to its full form."

For the 2022 Fair, events will run from 11 a.m. this Saturday until 10:30 p.m., with all events taking place at the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre at 2200 Sawgrass Drive.

While most activities and entertainment throughout the day is free, some things (like the BBQ lunch and dinner or the silent auction) will run as fundraisers for the non-profit centre.

Headliner events for the fair this year include:

Live Entertainment: Several acts will take the main stage including musicians, dancers, singers, magicians, and more.

BBQ: Lunch and dinner will be for sale with multiple local restaurants offering some of their most famous menu item, but pre-sales for food are strongly encouraged.

Movies Under the Star: Film.Ca Cinemas is presenting a free outdoor screening of the summer sensation Minions: Rise of Gru

Online Silent Auction: More than 100 items are on sale with the online silent auction, open now until Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be also "over 20 vendors and a bake sale" set up throughout the day.

Featured entertainment throughout the day will feature nearly a dozen local performers taking the main stage. The full lineup is available here:

11 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

Opening ceremonies 12:30 p.m.: Lenny Graf Children's Entertainer

Lenny Graf Children's Entertainer 1:30 p.m.: Travelling Stage Dancing Through the Decades

Travelling Stage Dancing Through the Decades 2:30 p.m.: Lenny Graf Children's Entertainer

Lenny Graf Children's Entertainer 3:15 p.m.: Jason on Saxophone

Jason on Saxophone 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Bucket Drums with Bandology

Bucket Drums with Bandology 6 p.m.: Grace Academy of Dance & Performing Arts

Grace Academy of Dance & Performing Arts 6:30 p.m.: Fat Clown

Fat Clown 7:45 p.m.: Dance Party

Dance Party 8:30 p.m.: Movie Under the Stars; Minions: Rise of Gru

Full details about all the events at this year's fair can be found online here with the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.