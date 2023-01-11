Oakville Chinese New Year Gala is coming

× Expand Sherry Xu

Oakville Chinese Network Society (OCN) will host Oakville's Chinese New Year Gala at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on Jan. 28. At 7:00 pm. OCN President Rena Lu made an official announcement at a press conference on Jan. 8.

Li Chen, the director of the Gala, introduced that the show's theme is “The future of our immigrants”.

“It’s time to think about the future of our Chinese immigrants. We really should let our hearts settle down and embrace our new life here,” said Chen.

Some performers and sponsors also attended the press conference.

Wei Chun made a short speech. She is a Chinese soprano singer and founded the WeSing Vocal Music School.

“I truly hope to enrich the life of Chinese people with singing, and art and also convey Chinese traditional culture here in Oakville,” said Chun. Three and half years ago, Chun founded her Oakville school and appreciates sharing her skills with vocal-loving Chinese immigrants.

A senior representative from the Sixteen Mile Creek Theatre Troupe commended the Canadian government's care for seniors. The performing arts enriches her life in Oakville. The troupe is affiliated with the OCN.

Chinese New Year (Lunar New Year) is the most important traditional holiday for Chinese worldwide. Even though they can’t gather and celebrate with their families in China, they do celebrate the Chinese New Year in Oakville.

In China, the New Year Gala is a major celebration of the traditional spring festival. Most TV stations in China will broadcast live the Spring Gala. Generally, people reunite with family to enjoy a sumptuous dinner, celebrate each other's accomplishments and watch exciting performances on TV.

It is customary for people to stay together until midnight to celebrate New Year's Eve. On the second day, adults give red envelopes with money to children and seniors within their families to show their care and love.

Here in Oakville, Chinese people will prepare traditional Chinese foods, usually celebrating only with their immediate family, but some will invite friends.

No matter how each family decides to celebrate, reunification with family is key and is accompanied by conversation, sincere greetings and pious wishes for a beautiful year to come.

OCN hosts the annual Oakville Chinese New Year Gala, celebrating its ninth year. The coming year is the Chinese zodiac year of the rabbit. The joy of the festival and the warmth of family reflect the cohesion of Chinese Canadians. It is because of these positive attributes, the gala continues to receive support from friendly sponsors.

Rena welcomes everyone to purchase tickets to see the show at the Oakville Centre. The gala will tell the inner stories of Chinese Canadians through song and dance. Even if you are a non-Chinese speaker, the OCN wants you to feel welcome and will have English subtitles on the screen.

OCN serves Oakville's Chinese community, bolstering the enthusiasm of the local Chinese community to become actively involved in social affairs and events, and therefore be able to make significant contributions to Canada’s diverse culture.

Ticket Price: $25 ($5 off each ticket purchased before January 12)

Gala Time: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Location: Oakville Centre for Performing Arts

Address: 130 Navy Street, Oakville, ON L6J 2Z4

To purchase tickets online, please visit: Oakville Chinese New Year Gala Tickets

To purchase tickets offline, please contact Sophie Zhang: 905-827-8368.

More information about OCN can be reached at: https://oakvillechinesenetwork.ca