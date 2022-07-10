Art in the Park 2022 - save the date

× Expand David Sims and Adam Northwood Art in the Park

The Oakville Art Society was founded in 1965 to provide facilities and an environment where local artistic skills could be developed and to encourage art appreciation. One hot summer day, the accomplished artists of the OAS opened their doors and brought out their artwork, hanging it on the fence around the famous 'Cottage in Coronation Park,' where passers-by could admire the work – and perhaps make a small purchase.

Art in the Park Oakville was born.

Today, 57 years later, Art in the Park Oakville is considered by many to be one of Ontario's best fine art shows. It has grown to include over 180 artists' booths, a beer garden, and food and ice cream trucks. The show always takes place on holiday Monday in August, and artists prepare long and hard for this day.

Artists are chosen for their originality and command of their chosen medium. Every medium is represented, from traditional oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings to glass, ceramics, photography, mixed media, sculpture, woodwork, fine jewellery and digital art.

Bronte Village is changing, but art and artistic spirit are alive and well to this day. While many artists are local, exhibitors have come from as far away as Europe and South Africa to show and sell their artwork. To appreciate the beauty of their art, one needs only to take a stroll between the booths.

David Sims and Adam Northwood Painter at work

Many artists will be demonstrating in their booths, drawing, painting or sketching, and away from the atmosphere of a commercial gallery, which may be intimidating to some, these creative folks are approachable and open to chat.

The sheer variety of artwork, shapes and colours can be dazzling at times. Not to worry, several rest areas are set up to have a break and a beverage, sort through the many business cards, brochures and pictures you took, and enjoy a beautiful day amongst the artists.

Come and join us!

Art in the Park Oakville takes place on Monday, August 1, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Bronte Waterfront Heritage Park in Oakville. Admission is $5.00 for adults, which supports the programs of the Oakville Art Society, a charitable organization. Art in the Park is a family-friendly event; bring the whole family. Pets are welcome.

For more information, call the Oakville Art Society, at 905-827-5711, or email [email protected], or [email protected]