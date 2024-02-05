Oakville calls for local artists to submit work for Culture Days 2024

× Expand russn_fckr on Unsplash

Calling all Oakville visual artists! The town of Oakville is looking for a local artist to create a mural for Cultural Days later this year, and applications are now open.

The town of Oakville is partnering again with STEPS Public Art with an opportunity for an Oakville-based emerging Black, Indigenous and/or racialized artist to have their work featured at the upcoming Culture Days Festival later this year, in September and October 2024.

A selection panel composed of members of the arts community who identify as Black, Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit and Métis) and/or racialized will review applications and choose one artist to create a 2D wall-based public artwork and announce the artist selected in March 2024.

Artists who are eligible and currently living, working, or studying in Oakville are to apply for a spot in the virtual 2024 CreateSpace Public Art Residency program by filling out an application form before Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

The selected Oakville-based artist will be among 30 artists and artist teams from across the country participating in the program’s first three years. Last year, the Town of Oakville also partnered with STEPS Public Art.

Illustrator and designer Ning Yang was the successful applicant last year in the CreateSpace Public Art Residency program, who created a mural at the River Oaks Community Centre that debuted during the Oakville Culture Days Festival in September 2023.

If you would like to apply or would like to learn more, please visit the town of Oakville's website or more information on the program itself, please visit the Public Art and Exhibitions page on the town of Oakville website.