Oakville car lovers - Cruze Nights are back

The Lions Club of Oakville have partnered with Oakville Place to host its weekly Cruze Nights changing the event from Tuesdays to Wednesdays, beginning May 24th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

“This new location will give the event more exposure and room to grow”, says Trevor Jones of the Oakville Lions and Chair of this event.

“Not only is the parking area larger so that we can expand, but the location will allow our participants many shopping and dining options, as well as allow shoppers a chance to come out and see the collection of cars that continue to support this event.”

The event is set to start its 18th year hosted by the Lions Club of Oakville, a service club that has been serving the community of Oakville since 1935. With all funds raised going directly back into the community.

The event has certainly grown since its humble beginnings at Hopedale Mall in 2005, which for the first 3 or 4 years saw about 45 cars on average. For the past 13 years, it was held at Dorval Crossing and grew to an average of 150 to 200 cars every week. As the season finale approached last year, there were over 300 cars participating in the event.

The Cruze Night is free of charge and invites car enthusiasts to bring and showcase their classic and antique cars and trucks, as well as hot rods and special sports and exotic cars and classic motorcycles. Upon arrival, those with a vehicle to showcase will be given a ticket and a chance to win door prizes.

The event is also free to the public, who are invited to walk amongst the cars and marvel at the attention to detail that these car enthusiasts put into their cars. However, we remind you to look, but not touch, as you walk around the cars.

Bicycles are not permitted into the parking area. If you do arrive by bicycle you can park it at the Lions tent, where it will be looked after until you leave.

Keeping with the tradition of classical times, Jan’s Disc Jockey will be providing music from the era, with many memorable foot-stomping tunes and ballads for our entertainment.

Every evening we ask all those who participate to help us help others. The Lions Club will run a 50/50 draw every Cruze Night, and provide a donation jar. Your support will help our community.

Drivers are asked to drive east onto Iroquois Shores Road at the corner of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road, then turn right onto Oakville Place Drive, continue around under the overpass and turn right into the northeast corner parking lot of Oakville Place.

For drivers, there is a height restriction of just over seven feet. If your vehicle is over this height please contact one of the Lions listed below to find an alternative entrance and exit.

The exit at the end of the event will be from the parking lot onto Leighland Avenue; a right turn out of the parking lot takes you back to Trafalgar Road.

Cruze Nights take place every Wednesday evening from May 21 to September 20. The start time is 6:00 p.m. and closes at 9:00 p.m. or dusk. If it looks like rain, participants and spectators can always check the Facebook page, Oakville Lions Cruze, to see if the event is cancelled.

To learn more about the Lions Club or to inquire about how you might help or join the club, please contact oakvillelions@gmail.com.