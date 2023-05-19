Oakville Centre announces 2023/2024 season

× Expand Unsplash

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, a hub for various cultural and artistic events in the community, shared the 2023/2024 season.

Tickets will not be available until next Wednesday, May 24 for its Big Ticket Plus members. General access tickets go up for sale on Thursday, June 1.

The upcoming season includes more than 50 events from September 2023 to May 2024 and includes concerts, author talks, theatrical performances, film festivals and comedy shows appealing to young and old.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Burton Cummings & Band "Unplugged"

Dean Brody

Sass Jordan

Whitney Cummings

Just For Laughs

The Fugitives

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney & Wings, The Who and more

Nobuntu

A Ben Heppner Christmas

Choir! Choir! Choir!

In conversation with Emma Donoghue

Click here for the full Oakville Centre brochure.

About the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts features a main-stage theatre with a seating capacity of 485 people and a studio theatre with a capacity of 150. The venue hosts diverse performances, including music concerts, theatre productions, dance shows, comedy acts, and more. It serves as a platform for local and touring artists, providing opportunities for artistic expression and engagement.

The centre was founded in 1977 when it operated out of a church on Reynolds Street and moved into its current location in 1982. In 2010, the facility was upgraded to enhance the experience for the audience and performers.