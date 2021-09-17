Fall 2021 at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

The time has come for the lights to go up again this weekend at The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. After a year and a half of an ‘in-person blackout,’ audiences will be welcomed back into the local venue this Saturday.

“The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts has a wonderful mini-season this Fall, welcoming our community back with a hybrid of in-person and live stream shows starting on September 18,” said Debora Johns, the new manager of The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

Kicking off the Fall Season, the all-female Canadian comedy troupe “Girls Nite Out” will be taking the stage this Saturday. This group is led by Elvira Kurt, who has been featured on the Comedy Network. On September 23rd, the OCPA will host Juno Award winner Bobby Bazini of Quebec. The season will also feature the Banff Mountain Film Festival, British-Canadian rock singer Carole Pope, Amanda Rheaume, Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli and young alternative singer/songwriter Avery Raquel.

Oakville is currently in Step 3 of the province’s opening plan. The Centre will be operating in this regard. “In-person tickets are sold in a way to keep groups socially distanced, and artists will be distanced from the audience in the same way. A mask/face covering is required while in the theatre,” said Johns. Additionally, there will be a COVID-19 screening to fill out online before entering the venue. She also invites readers to find more information within a COVID-19 Patron Safety Plan on their website at oakvillecentre.ca.

“All of our shows will have a live stream component. It is a great option for those who are not ready to attend the theatre yet. Patrons can share the online experience with their family, enjoy snacks and refreshments while watching the show from the comfort of their own living room,” said Johns.

Throughout the past year, the Oakville Centre “successfully pivoted” to a full virtual-style season thanks to the power of live streaming and support from the community, the manager said. Now offering the community a hybrid system, patrons will have the option to stay in the comfort of their own home or enter the theatre yet again in a safe and distanced setting.

“During the pandemic, people have continued to turn to the arts over and over again to bring themselves joy and relieve the stress of being alone and isolated. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back for our mini-season this fall with all COVID-19 protocols in place,” said Johns.

Patrons are invited to visit oakvillecentre.ca to learn how to purchase tickets for in-person and live stream events. The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts looks forward to welcoming those back into the theatre, starting this Saturday, Sept. 18.