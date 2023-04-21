OCO to world premiere new local work this weekend

× Expand Oakville Chamber Orchestra

The Oakville Chamber Orchestra (OCO) will world premiere a new work by local composer Charles Demuynck this weekend at a special concert this Sunday, April 23, 2023.

For the first time ever, OCO Maestro Charles Demuynck will present his composition The Wheel of Life and the Monster of Impermanence, an audiovisual work in three movements.

In addition to being Maestro, Demuynck is also a composer, and the group has premiered several of his compositions previously. This Sunday, OCO's show will treat audiences "to a world premiere that is nothing short of spectacular!"

The title refers to a Buddhist mandala that represents the cycle of life and rebirth. Demuynck says, "the three movements are very different in character. Each one is based on a picture that comes to life in video and the music itself." Videos for the concert were created by OCO concertmaster David Rehner.

The Wheel of Life and the Monster of Impermanence's debut takes place this Sunday at 3 p.m., located at St. John's United Church here in Oakville. The show runs 90 minutes.

The first movement, The Shah Mosque, is a meditation on the gorgeously painted ceiling of the eponymous mosque in Isfahan, Iran.

In the second movement, Kasimir Malevich's painting Suprematist Composition (1915) awakens to the music. Its geometrical shapes "perform a fun (and quite dramatic!) ballet, complete with a plot, an antagonist and all the right sound effects!"

Finally, the third movement Bhavacakra features the mandala that gives the piece its title, located in a temple in Bhutan.

"We're thrilled to introduce this piece to you," says the OCO show announcement, "and promise you an unprecedented, unforgettable experience!"

Tickets to the concert are available online here with the OCO website.