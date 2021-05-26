Oakville Choral to present Spring Virtual Celebration

× Expand Unsplash

Oakville Choral Society is inviting the community to join them for a special event called Imagine, described by the organization as a "Spring Virtual Celebration."

This show will be entirely virtual and begins this Thursday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are free for everyone to attend.

Imagine will be "a celebration of the 2020/2021 Virtual Season" and an occasion for Oakville Choral to recognize the generous $20,000 "Resilient Communities Fund grant" they received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) earlier this year.

Oakville Choral Society

"This important grant was awarded to support Oakville Choral’s efforts to recover from impacts of COVID-19 by rebuilding resilience and capacity," says the group, "to return and help Oakville Choral bring their season virtually to their audience."

The celebratory event will feature virtual choir videos from the 2020-2021 season, including performances of "Imagine" by John Lennon, "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen and others.

There will also be a few special guests in attendance to commemorate the occasion with virtual appearances to congratulate Oakville Choral Society:

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton

Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer Obaro Akpomena

More information on the event can be found on Oakville Choral Society's website.

To register for free tickets to Oakville Choral's virtual event, visit them online at this link here.