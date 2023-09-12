Oakville Choral Society receives two Trillium grants

× Expand Oakville Choral Society MP Stephen Crawford and Mayor Burton with members of the Oakville Choral Society

The Oakville Choral Society recently received a boost with the announcement of two grants awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). Local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Stephen Crawford joined the choir to celebrate the opening of membership registration and share the exciting news.

The grants, totalling $34,200, will support the society's efforts to enhance accessibility, expand its reach, and recover from the challenges of the past year.

"It is wonderful how our government, through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, continues to invest in local organizations like Oakville Choral Society with the Resilient Communities Fund grant," said Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville.

"Our community is enriched and entertained with the rich cultural diversity from the choral concerts and events. Our government congratulates the choir members, and may their passion for singing and success continue well into the future."

The first grant, a $14,200 Capital grant awarded in 2022, enabled the purchase of modernized choral risers. These risers, both fixed and non-fixed, will significantly enhance accessibility during rehearsals and performances while also prioritizing safety for all involved, including choristers, conductors, and audiences.

Furthermore, a $20,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant was awarded in March 2023. This grant will aid Oakville Choral in recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

The funds will support initiatives such as diversifying their audience and membership through new programming, as well as researching and implementing innovative marketing strategies to expand community outreach.

"As a community-based group, we strive to reach as many people as we can who love to sing and enjoy music. These generous Ontario Trillium Foundation grants help us to ensure that this continues far and wide," expressed Oakville Choral President Sandra Litt.

With a mission to perform choral music of all kinds and foster public interest in such works, the Oakville Choral Society maintains positive relationships with organizations within and outside of Oakville. Emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration, the non-profit cultural organization welcomes new partnerships and members.

Joining the Oakville Choral Society

For those interested in joining, rehearsals occur every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Chartwell Church on 228 Chartwell Road in Oakville. The society holds performances twice yearly, often featuring guest soloists and groups. This presents an excellent opportunity for music enthusiasts to showcase their talent and enjoy the choral experience.

About the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF)

The Ontario Trillium Foundation, an agency of the Government of Ontario and one of Canada's leading granting foundations is celebrating 40 years of impacting communities across the province. Last year alone, OTF invested over $110 million into 1,022 community projects and partnerships.

To learn more about their initiatives and their support for community development, visit otf.ca.