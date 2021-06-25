Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market now open

Do you know what Oakville's best-kept secret is? We're not talking about the best wings in town, a haven of eclectic musicians, or a scenic park and trail (although we assure you all the above can be found in town). We're talking about Oakville's Farmers Market located at Dorval Crossing East (the southeast corner of Dorval & North Service Road, just north of the QEW).

Here is what you need to know about Oakville Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market has been Oakville's longest-operating Farmers Market to date.

It is celebrating its 36th anniversary.

It operates every Saturday from 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Organized by the Civitan Club of Oakville, an organization dedicated to helping support local communities, charities, and economies in an impactful way - Oakville's Farmers Market has grown to be a favourite among locals.

"Honestly, I love it a lot. I always make weekly trips to the Farmers Market for my cheese curds, summer sausage, and raw honey," says Jaci Kettle.

"I've been there a few times," said Lauren Lamonday. "They have good products and the people that work there are very friendly! We had a delicious meat pie from one of the vendors recently."

Photo courtesy of Civitan Club of Oakville Oakville Farmer's Market

The Civitan Farmers' Market in Oakville is a driving force to help make a sustainable impact in the community. It is a chance to buy local and support farmers.

Cindi Mcalindon expressed, "I purposely learn who the farmers are versus the “jobbers” who pick up their product from the Food Terminal. It’s imperative to support farmers as they work incredibly hard and long hours to feed us. Buy local whenever possible. It’s nice to have a great variety of products available such as honey; baked goods and so much more. I do miss the coffee trailer as she made great coffee which I liked to sip on as I walked the market," explained Cindi.

According to an article from the Huffington Post, buying local helps support the local community and economy. As we slowly exit the pandemic, it is more important than ever to support local supply chains and vendors. If we work together, Oakville's economy will rebound from the impact of the pandemic.

Farmers' Market Vendors

Adomeit Mushrooms

Alderbrook Farms

Andrews Scenic Acres

Ann's Produce

Boyle Bros. Market Garden

Fantastic Bakery & Deli

Josephienes

Martin's Sweet Farm

Millcreek Flower Farm

Oak Tree Farms Kettlecorn

Allison's

Quality Bakery

Roberts Farm

Our Mom's Cookies

Thorne Fresh Produce

Grills Cheese

"The Civitan Club of Oakville has operated a charity farmer’s market since 1979 in Oakville," said Doug Guthrie, Director & Market Manager of the Citivan Club of Oakville. "Shopping centre managers like Bentall Kennedy generously donate their parking lot and we charge stall fees to the vendors."

"We typically raise $15,000 a year and donate all the funds to community help organizations. These have included Radius (helping kids and youth who faced trauma), Darling Home for Kids, Community Living, Oakville Distress Centre, Kerr Street Food Bank, etc."

"Since COVID, we have implemented significant health protocols as set by the Region of Halton. Our community’s support of the Civitan Market during this finally receding pandemic, starting last July, has been amazing. They want to support local farmers and self-employed vendors. And they love the ability to shop outdoors while maintaining social distance. We see the smiles of all our shoppers when they arrive — and when they leave with bags full of tasty food."

More information about the Farmer's Market is available at Civitan Club of Oakville.