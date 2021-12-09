Events in Oakville this weekend - Dec 10, 11, 12, 2021

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Dec. 10, 11 and 12? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

This weekend's weather is a mixed bag, with highs reaching plus 14 to lows of 1. There is rain, sunshine, and possibly light snowfall. The winds will range from 10 km/h to 70 km/h.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: Dec 10, 11 & 12

Oakville Events: Friday, Dec 10, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, plus 7, 30 per cent chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast, plus 3, 40 per cent chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Events

Optimist Christmas Tree Sale

West Side Story - Opening Night - An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Belfast - Opening Night - A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.

Holiday Happy Hour is when participating stores stay open until 8 p.m in Downtown Oakville. Enjoy special savings, giveaways and live music and a special visit from Santa himself.

OPFFA Toy Drive - For a second year, the Oakville PFFA has partnered with the Town of Oakville to host the drive-thru donation event.

Oakville Blades vs Pickering Panthers - Cheer on your OJHL team; the Oakville Blades play against Pickering Panthers.

Holiday Dance - A return to stage celebration! This evening of song and dance is presented by the performing companies of Grace Academy and joined by members of Spurrell Singing Studio. This night of entertainment will have you in the Christmas spirit.

Ginger St. James - A rocking all-female band from Hamilton. It's gonna be a good one!!

Oakville Events: Saturday, Dec 11, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, plus 14, 60 per cent chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast, plus 4, 60 per cent chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 40 to 70 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Events

Christmas Tree, Wreath and Reindeer Sale for 2021 at St. Cuthbert's.

OMHS Gently Used Pet Cage Sale - If you or someone you know is in need of low-cost, gently used pet supplies such as crates, carriers, cages and more, please come to the Oakville and Milton Humane Society Cage Sale.

Christmas Tree Sale - Optimist Club of Oakville

Tinsel & Tutus - A marvellous presentation of Balletomane's hard-working students and a great way to get into the spirit of the holidays while watching a variety of dance disciplines! Sit back and enjoy this holiday show!

Christmas Carols - The Golden Horseshoe Chorus is excited to be performing on Kerr Street. We'll be singing some beautiful Christmas Carols and Holiday Classics all in 4 part harmony, bound to lift your spirits!

Christmas Market - Celebrate the Art of Giving this Christmas season and help support Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre

Charles Dickens writes a Christmas Carol - AoF's 2021 staged reading of Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol by Richard Quesnel to support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada and New Roads at Knox.

Oakville Holiday Choir Performance - Oakville Choir for Children and Youth's seasonal celebration will be a virtual performance featuring all seven of OC's choirs that will inspire and bring a smile!

Oakville Events: Sunday, Dec 12, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, plus 2, 30 per cent chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, plus 1, 10 per cent chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 to 25 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Events

Cocktails and Holiday Sales - Enjoy Christmas shopping with a favourite glass of wine and cocktail! Bring the kiddos to see Santa!

- Enjoy Christmas shopping with a favourite glass of wine and cocktail! Bring the kiddos to see Santa! Read more OMHS Gently Used Pet Cage Sale - If you or someone you know is in need of low-cost, gently used pet supplies such as crates, carriers, cages and more, please come to the Oakville and Milton Humane Society Cage Sale. Read more

Christmas Tree, Wreath and Reindeer Sale for 2021 at St. Cuthbert's.

Oakville Museum Christmas Tour - The tour includes a guided tour of the elegant Erchless Estate beautifully decorated for the Christmas season and a feature exhibit with a focus on commemorations and celebrations.

Oakville Symphony Family Christmas Concert - Join the Oakville Symphony for its beloved holiday tradition as we spread cheer with an afternoon of family favourites, movie magic and Christmas classics. Bring the family for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping afternoon filled with comfort and joy!

West End Jazz Gala - Great jazz music and food are on tap for West End Jazz's 2021 Gala. Enjoy an evening with Swing Shift Big Band, and don't forget your dancing shoes.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT