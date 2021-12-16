Events in Oakville this weekend - Dec. 17, 18, and 19

× Expand jDevaun.Photography - Foter.com - CC BY-ND Christmas Tree Lighting November 24 thru 26, 2017 Gift Box in front of Xmas Tree

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Dec. 17, 18 and 19? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

You'll want your mitts and gloves going out this weekend as winter weather arrives in town.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: Dec 17, 18 & 19

Oakville Events: Friday, Dec 17, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, plus 4, 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Scattered clouds, zero, 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Events

Two Truths and a Lie exhibit speaks to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. Read more

exhibit speaks to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. Read more Blood Donor Clinic - Make saving a life your greatest gift this Holiday Season! Read more

- Make saving a life your greatest gift this Holiday Season! Read more Holiday Happy Hour is when participating stores stay open until 8 p.m in Downtown Oakville. Enjoy special savings, giveaways and live music and a special visit from Santa himself. Read more

is when participating stores stay open until 8 p.m in Downtown Oakville. Enjoy special savings, giveaways and live music and a special visit from Santa himself. Read more Alice in Wonderland Oakville Holiday Pantomime - BurlOak Theatre Group (BOTG) is over the moon to be back in person with the 9th annual panto - Alice in Wonderland! Alice needs your help!! She’s searching for the mysterious Marty McRabbit who led her into Wonderland but there’s always trouble... Read more

BurlOak Theatre Group (BOTG) is over the moon to be back in person with the 9th annual panto - Alice in Wonderland! Alice needs your help!! She’s searching for the mysterious Marty McRabbit who led her into Wonderland but there’s always trouble... Read more Oakville Blades play against Brantford 99ers -Cheer on your OJHL team. Read more

play against Brantford 99ers -Cheer on your OJHL team. Read more Intrada Brass Quintet in a special live concert at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre Read more

in a special live concert at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre Read more The Weber Brothers - Over the past 16 years they’ve recorded 13 independent albums and toured extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Also known for their talent as studio musicians, the brothers have recorded on dozens of outside projects. Read more

Oakville Events: Saturday, Dec 18, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast, plus 14, 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast, zero, 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Events

Two Truths and a Lie exhibit speaks to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. Read more

exhibit speaks to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. Read more Oakville Blades play against Brantford 99ers. Read more

play against Brantford 99ers. Read more Alice in Wonderland - BurlOak Theatre Group (BOTG) is over the moon to be back in person with the 9th annual panto - Alice in Wonderland! Alice needs your help!! She’s searching for the mysterious Marty McRabbit who led her into Wonderland but there’s always trouble... Read more

- BurlOak Theatre Group (BOTG) is over the moon to be back in person with the 9th annual panto - Alice in Wonderland! Alice needs your help!! She’s searching for the mysterious Marty McRabbit who led her into Wonderland but there’s always trouble... Read more The Weber Brothers - Over the past 16 years they’ve recorded 13 independent albums and toured extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Also known for their talent as studio musicians, the brothers have recorded on dozens of outside projects. Read more

Oakville Events: Sunday, Dec 19, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, minus 1, 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Scatter clouds, minus 6, 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 to 25 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Events

Alice in Wonderland - BurlOak Theatre Group (BOTG) is over the moon to be back in person with the 9th annual panto - Alice in Wonderland! Alice needs your help!! She’s searching for the mysterious Marty McRabbit who led her into Wonderland but there’s always trouble... Read more

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT