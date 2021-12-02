Events in Oakville this weekend - Dec 3, 4, 5, 2021

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Dec 3, 4 and 5? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

The Christmas spirit arrives in Oakville this weekend from lights, live theatre to holiday markets.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: Dec 3, 4 & 5

Oakville Events: Friday, Dec 3, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, plus 3

Night: Scattered clouds, zero

Wind speed: 15 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 20 per cent

Events

Optimist Club - Christmas Tree Sale has a vast selection of trees to choose from.

The French Dispatch movie premier - A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch."

Kerr Village Holiday Fest - Day 1 - Kerr Village kicks off the holiday season on Friday with the opening of the pop-up holiday market along with entertainment by Jim Cuddy.

Chanukah Candle Lighting Public Ceremony - Join Oakville's Jewish community as they celebrate Chanukah. You can either attend in-person or online

The Junction - "Do you know why vinyl sounds better? The music was better! Eagles, Blue Rodeo, Beatles, Bee Gees, and tons more". The Junction will perform for the first time at The Moonshine and it'll be fun!!

Oakville Events: Saturday, Dec 4, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scatter clouds - plus 3

Night-time: Scatter clouds - minus 2

Wind speed: 15 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 to 30 per cent

Events

St. Cuthbert's traditional Christmas Tree, Wreath and Reindeer Sale for 2021

Optimist Club - Christmas Tree Sale has a vast selection of trees to choose from.

Pet Photos with Santa . All proceeds to The Dog Rescuers. The event will be held outside of Global Pet Foods.

Kerr Village Holiday Fest - Day 2 - Enjoy a holiday festival in Kerr Village's Westwood Park, complete with a pop-up market, family-friendly entertainment, and a tree light ceremony.

Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting - Enjoy the magic of Christmas in Kerr Village, as the community welcomes the holiday spirit with a beautiful Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Hekayetna, Our Story (dance) , is the story of a rich culture and proud heritage. Our Story will present a number of performances by an amazing team of dancers as they share with you the story of the homeland, and the rich Arab and Palestinian folklore.

Oakville Blades Teddy Bear Toss Game - Cheer on your OJHL team; the Oakville Blades play against Pickering Panthers. Please don't forget to bring along a new stuffed toy for the OPFFA annual toy drive.

Oakville Events: Sunday, Dec 5, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with scatter flurries, plus 3

Night-time: Overcast with light rain, plus 5

Wind speed: 20 to 50 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 40 to 80 per cent

Events

Optimist Club - Christmas Tree Sale has a vast selection of trees to choose from.

St. Cuthbert's traditional Christmas Tree, Wreath and Reindeer Sale for 2021

