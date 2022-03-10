Events in Oakville this weekend - March 11, 12 & 13

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on March 11, 12, and 13? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

You'll need your winter coat as you head out to enjoy live events in Oakville this weekend. As the forecast is for cooler temperatures and a strong possibility of snow.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: March 11, 12, and 13

Oakville Events: Friday, March 11, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with flurries, zero, 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast with flurries, minus 5, 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Events

Haftseen Bazaar - A celebration of Persian New Year, Arts & Culture Read more

Ella and the little sorcerer - Opening Day: When Prince Alex is trapped in the body of a mouse, Ella and her friends set off on a journey to find the magic potion ingredients that can change him back. On a quest that tests fate itself, they discover that friendship is the most potent cure ... Read more

Two truths and a lie - Art exhibit - The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Read more

Oakville Blades vs Brantford 99ers - Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at a home game again the Brantford 99ers Read more

- Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at a home game again the Brantford 99ers Read more Gregory Childs & Heart Lung - A gnarly alt-country four-piece band that has just released their debut EP. Read more

Oakville Events: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: scatter clouds, minus 3, 35% chance of precipitation

Night: scatter clouds, minus 7, 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 to 55 km/h creating a windchill effect of 7 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more

- A celebration of Persian New Year, Arts & Culture Read more Two truths and a Lie - art exhibit - The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Read more

Oakville Blades vs Georgetown Raiders - Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at a home game again the Georgetown Raiders Read more

Oakville Events: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, zero, 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Scatter clouds, minus 3, 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more

Haftseen Bazaar - A celebration of Persian New Year, Arts & Culture Read more

