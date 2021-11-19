Events in Oakville this weekend - Nov 20 to 21, 2021

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Nov. 20 and 21? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

The Christmas spirit arrives in Oakville this weekend from lights, live theatre to holiday markets.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: Nov 20 and 21

Oakville Events: Saturday, Nov 20, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast, plus 6

Night: Overcast, plus 4

Wind speed: 20 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 30 per cent

Events

Oakville Events: Sunday, Nov 21, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with light rain, plus 9

Night-time: Overcast with light rain, plus 6

Wind speed: 20 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 80 per cent

Events

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT