Events in Oakville this weekend - Nov 20 to 21, 2021

The Christmas spirit arrives in Oakville this weekend from lights, live theatre to holiday markets.
Oakville Events: Nov 20 and 21
Oakville Events: Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Overcast, plus 6
Night: Overcast, plus 4
Wind speed: 20 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees
Possibility of precipitation: 30 per cent
Events
- Civitan Farmers' Market is an outdoor market. 16 vendors offer a broad selection of fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, cheeses, and baked goods. Read more
- Optimist Club - Christmas Tree Sale starts this Saturday. They have a vast selection of trees to choose from. Read more
- Indoor Holiday Market and Book Sale proceeds going to The Indigenous Network Read more
- OMHS holiday pet pics are back! Join us on one of the dates below to celebrate the holiday season with a beautiful photo of your pet. Although this year will look a little different to keep everyone safe, we have assembled our Pet Pic Team. Read more
- Oakville Literary Cafe hosts John Portelli, a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Social Justice Education, OISE, University of Toronto, has authored, co-authored and co-edited 22 books, including four bilingual collections of poetry, a collection of poems. Read more
- Home for Christmas - Matinee - In this charming, humourous, Christmas tale, The Clayton family has scattered to every part of the country. Read more
- Home for Christmas - Evening Performance - In this charming, humourous, Christmas tale, The Clayton family has scattered to every part of the country. Read more
- Peter Wildman, the founding member of The Frantics and a regular on The New Red Green Show, takes the stage with Tim Burns and Josh Broadbent. It's an evening of songs that find humour in everything from marriage to car restoration. Read more
Oakville Events: Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Overcast with light rain, plus 9
Night-time: Overcast with light rain, plus 6
Wind speed: 20 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees
Possibility of Precipitation: 80 per cent
Events
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.