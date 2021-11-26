Events in Oakville this weekend - Nov 27 to 28, 2021

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Nov. 27 and 28? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Oakville Events: Nov 27 and 28

Oakville Events: Saturday, Nov 27, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: scatter clouds, plus 1

Night: scatter clouds, minus 1

Wind speed: 15 to 25 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 10 to 40 per cent

Events

Civitan Farmers' Market is an outdoor market. 16 vendors offer a broad selection of fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, cheeses, and baked goods.

Masterworks of Oakville Chorus & Orchestra is pleased to present G.F. Handel's MESSIAH, the beloved masterpiece enjoyed by audiences around the world during the holiday season.

Oakville Events: Sunday, Nov 21, 2021

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with snow showers, minus 1

Night-time: Scatter clouds, minus 3

Wind speed: 10 to 20 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 40 to 30 per cent

Events

