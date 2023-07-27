Oakville Family Ribfest - largest outdoor event in town

The excitement builds as the weekend comes closer, and the annual Oakville Family Ribfest kicks off at the beautiful Sheridan College campus on Trafalgar Road. This expansive paved site means we have more ribs, more music, more things to see and do, more fun for the kids, more sweet treats, and more enjoyment with friends and family all weekend long.

The Ribfest is a charity fundraising event organized by Rotary Oakville Trafalgar, Lions Club of Oakville and the Knights of Columbus. This year admission is $5 per person, with children 8 and under being admitted for free. All proceeds from the event go to charities supported by the three service clubs.

On-site parking is available for free during the event, which opens at noon on Friday and closes at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Parking is also available at the Town Hall.

Amazing ribs are guaranteed by the 9 Ribbers at Ribfest, but you’ll find more than that to tease your taste buds. 15 other food vendors offer an assortment of treats, including chicken, empanadas, shawarma, corn-on-the-cob, blooming onions, fried potatoes, doughnuts, funnel cake, Beaver Tails, popcorn, ice cream, flavoured ices, lemonade and more. Pop and water will be sold on-site.

The stage entertainment features the music of Elton John, Blue Rodeo and Bob Marley. The oakvillefamilyribfest.com website provides a detailed entertainment schedule for live music.

The free Kids Zone includes numerous fun events and activities for children of all ages. The large amusement area has a selection of pay-as-you-go rides by the Ferris Wheel. The Market Place will be there with many returning and new vendors

The event website includes the show schedules as well as answers to other frequently asked questions, including dates, locations, times, parking and fees. Pedestrian entry onto the sites through the gate near Trafalgar Road or the gate near the Sheridan College building.

We are very grateful for the many volunteers who have offered their assistance throughout the event, and you will know them by their brightly coloured vests. The 3 service clubs acknowledge the support of over 30 sponsors, who are also key to having an event like this in our Town. Parking is accessed off Ceremonial Road.