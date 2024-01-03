Oakville Galleries' Elif Saydam exhibit named among the world’s top ten shows

× Expand Artist Elif Saydam and Oakville Galleries Artwork by Artist Elif Saydam

Oakville Galleries exhibit Eviction Notice by artist Elif Saydam has been recognized by prestigious art publication Frieze as one of the top ten shows worldwide in 2023.

This remarkable achievement highlights Saydam's exceptional talent and the thought-provoking nature of her work. Known for her multidisciplinary approach, Saydam incorporates mediums such as photography, video, installation, and sculpture to create impactful pieces that captivate audiences.

Elif Saydam Elif Saydam, Getting the Slip, Hurling a Brick, 2023. Inkjet transfer, spray paint, oil pastel and oil on wax-resist dyed, machine-stitched canvas and linen, 4 panels, 168 × 238 cm; 66⅛ × 93¾ in total. Unique.

Eviction Notice marks Elif Saydam's first exhibition in Canada. The artist, who is based in Berlin, brings a fresh perspective to the Canadian art scene with her innovative and diverse body of work.

The exhibition comprises a new collection that seamlessly combines painting, textiles, installation, and photography. Saydam draws inspiration from traditions of ornamentation outside of the European canon, exploring the dynamics of desire for objects and social spaces.

Through her art, she challenges deeply entrenched racialized ideologies of class and gender, utilizing the decorative as a provocative tool to question established notions of value.

"Elif's show receiving such recognition is a testament to what happens when talented Canadian artists, such as Elif, take their work to an international level," commented Oakville Galleries Executive Director Séamus Kealy.

Eviction Notice closes on Jan. 6 at Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens.

This remarkable exhibition coincides with the appointment of Oakville Galleries' new executive director, Seamus Kealy. Mr. Kealy brings a wealth of experience to his role, having previously served as the director of the Salzburger Kunstverein in Austria from 2014 - 2023. Prior to that, he led The Model in Sligo, Ireland, through a major redevelopment as its director from 2008 - 2013.

With his extensive background in the art world, Kealy is well-equipped to lead Oakville Galleries into an exciting new chapter.

"This great news is also a fitting way to start the year where we're venturing into a new direction with artists' visions at the core of our activities," continued Kealy.

About Frieze

Frieze is a prestigious art publication that covers contemporary art and culture. It is known for its in-depth articles, reviews, and features on a wide range of artistic practices and exhibitions worldwide. Frieze magazine provides critical analysis, interviews, and insights into the art world, showcasing emerging artists as well as established names. It is highly regarded within the art community and is considered a valuable resource for artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts.