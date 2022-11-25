Masterworks of Oakville presents Haydn's The Seasons with Grammy-winning singer

× Expand MasterWorks of Oakville Choir

Community music group Masterworks of Oakville Chorus & Orchestra (MWO) will present their fall concert, Joseph Haydn's secular oratorio The Seasons, this weekend on Nov. 26 and 27 for two performances. Headlining the show will be three professional soloists, including Grammy Award winner Kevin McMillan.

The two performances will be this Saturday the 26th at 8 p.m. and Sunday the 27th at 3 p.m., both at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, located at 1150 Monks Passage in Oakville.

Charles Demuynck, Music Director and Artistic Director of Masterworks, leads the performance will McMillan. Joining them will also be soprano Ariel Harwood-Jones and tenor Chris Fischer.

"Masterworks is proud to present Haydn's colourful and exciting piece, The Seasons," says Demuynck. "We're also proud to welcome Kevin McMillan, who is traveling from his home in Virginia to perform with us. To have this internationally renowned soloist coming to Oakville to sing is the musical event of the season."

He continues, "We're also delighted to feature soloists familiar to our audiences, Ariel Harwood-Jones and Chris Fischer. Don't miss this fun music!"

The concert will feature the collective voice of more than 50 chorus members accompanied by the MWO orchestra.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for seniors. All tickets for those 30 years of age and under, however, are free (but must be reserved.) Tickets are available online here.