Oakville moms create 2021 GRAD moments

Considering that the formal graduations are not being organized to celebrate the outgoing classes of students in elementary and secondary schools in the town, local moms have stepped in again to create some moments of happiness for the kids. Whether it be the GRAD Ninjas fun activity, small neighbourhood gatherings, backyard celebrations or distributing Graduation Yard signs, the moms are going all out to salute the 2021 Kindergarten, Grade 8 and Grade 12 graduates.

Oakville Grade 8 Grad Ninjas group A congratulatory gift basket is dropped off on the porch to surprise the Grad student

Oakville Grade 8 Grad Ninjas was formed to organize a unique and fun-filled activity wherein the participating child is surprised with a token gift from another family in the group. When a mom registers her child’s name, address and school, she also chooses another graduation from the list. The parent can make either a gift basket or a bag with a few of the child’s favourite things and drop it off discreetly, like a Ninja! “They will be so happy to receive a random little gift that recognizes their milestone. It’s all about the fun!” the organizer of the event affirmed. Parents generally buy gifts for about $25. The group is private and only open to residents of Oakville with kids graduating from Grade 8. About 215 children are registered this year. The exciting gifts drop-off activity kick-started this Friday.

Alisia Drennan, a realtor and a mom of two kids, had introduced this fun activity last year in Oakville when all graduation celebrations were cancelled in the schools due to the pandemic. A parent in Burlington, who was already organizing it locally, had influenced Alisia. “The kids have missed out on so many Grad events since last year. My kids were about to graduate from Grade 8 and Grade 12 in 2020, and I loved the idea of surprising an unknown child.” She had created two groups, one for Grade 8 and another one for Grade 12. Though new on the table, the event had drawn in a turnout of over 300 for Grade 8 and over 90 for Grade 12. She recollected, “I had made sure that none of the children were left out.”

For the kindergarten students starting Grade 1, the graduation ceremonies are just as exciting. Bringing the community together, another group of Oakville moms will organize an outdoor celebration for the Senior Kindergarten students in South-East Oakville on June 25. One of the organizers said, “It is a significant step for these children who will now transition to the bigger part of the school. Thus, we will hold this event in a local park with a splash pad so that kids can enjoy with their friends.” They will receive certificates and be treated to food and drinks too.

The effort does not stop there! Due to the limit of 10 people at outdoor gatherings, Catherine Arcand-Pinette will organize a small celebration for the Grade 8 graduates, including her son, in her backyard next week. A Bronte mom of two children maintained, “All activities including food and photo-ops will be done, adhering to Covid Protocol.”

As the school year draws to a close, the latest by 29 June 2020-2021, hundreds of students graduate from elementary or secondary schools in Oakville. Unfortunately, none of them will enjoy in-person graduation celebrations in their schools, as per the directive of the school boards.

In early June, Halton District School Board stated that all graduation ceremonies and activities would happen online. The board message stated, “We know how important graduation and end-of-year celebrations are for students, staff and families — especially after such a challenging year. This is why teachers, students and families have already put tremendous effort and time into organizing and preparing virtual graduation ceremonies for students and families.” Even Halton Catholic District School Board is offering virtual celebrations for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students.

HDSB congratulates the Class of 2021 by mounting billboards in several parts of the town.

HDSB HDSB signboard on display in the region, congratulates the class of 2021

Some schools in the region are distributing lawn signs or window signs to honour the students’ achievements. There are even a few schools, allowing parents and children to drive by their schools with the support of the school staff. However, there are many more students whose schools are neither distributing such signs nor offering drive-by opportunities. And again, in the amazing community that our town is, Oakville moms are filling in the gap. A mom in Bronte organized bulk orders of the lawn signs for the Grade 8 students in her neighbourhood.