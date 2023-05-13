Oakville Museum's new curator: Chris Selman

Oakville Museum Chris Selman

The Oakville Museum is delighted to welcome Chris Selman as the new Curator. Chris, a seasoned museum professional with over a decade of experience in the museum field, comes to Oakville well-versed in public service, having worked extensively in museum collections management with the City of Toronto and in collection and exhibition programming as a curator with Burlington Museums.

Chris is a graduate of both Trent University and Fleming College with expertise in history and collections conservation and management. He has training in multiple museum-related topics, including

Text writing for museum exhibitions

Art, law and collections management

Archival practice

Packing and shipping of cultural property

Chris has been both a committee member and presenter at Halton Heritage Exchange, Canadian Heritage and Ontario, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Canadian Museum Associations.

Chris has been caring for objects and artifacts and creatively connecting people and ideas for years, and Oakville Museum is thrilled to have him join the team. He will be a wonderful caretaker of the museum's collection and excel at presenting a variety of diverse stories to benefit the public through exhibitions which are as unique, responsive and captivating as Oakville itself.

About the Oakville Museum

The Oakville Museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the town's history and is housed in the former residence of the town's founder, William Chisholm. Its collection includes over 15,000 artifacts, including furniture, textiles, tools, and photographs, among other items.

In addition to its exhibits, the Oakville Museum also offers a range of educational programs and events for visitors of all ages. These include guided tours, workshops, lectures, and special events throughout the year.