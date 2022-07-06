Oakville's new Beacon Social House offers late night dining and music

Michele Bogle Tuna Tartare at the Beacon Social House

One of Halton’s new hotspots is the Beacon Social House in downtown Oakville. Beacon opened three months ago, and reservations are already hard to come by.

The Beacon describes itself as a neighbourhood American tavern though this restaurant serves market-fresh dishes from land, harvest and sea.

Chef Raj, who was formerly Chef at the Wallace Gastropub in Toronto for 10 years, prepares exquisitely plated entrees with a gastro-nouvelle cuisine flair.

The decor is reminiscent of that found in the fine dining restaurants of midtown Manhattan.

No dress code required – this busy little establishment welcomes you with open arms and lingering smiles.

Beacon Social House is part of Aidan Hospitality, which also owns Prohibition Social House, Folly Brewpub and Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub in Toronto.

“There is definitely an emphasis on cocktails, but also on our custom curated consignment wine list and delicious food,” adds Aidan’s senior operations manager, Afron Miftari.

Miftari oversees the day-to-day management of the Beacon, ensuring a successful launch and that it continues to thrive.

Michele Bogle Chilean Sea Bass at the Beacon Social House

He and Beacon bar manager Aleksander Pop-Icev have created signature drinks that best reflect the collective fine taste that the restaurant delivers.

Tequila-based cocktails The Devil in a New Dress and Watermelon Sugar are currently big hits with returning patrons.

All nine of their trademark beverages are $16.

Tuna Tartare is rarely found on fine dining menus. It can be a hit or a miss. At the Beacon, this delicately plated appetizer is fresh-tasting as well as hearty. A generous amount of tuna sits elegantly above a platform of perfectly ripened avocado, surrounded by accents of a specially blended sriracha sauce.

Their signature Beacon Burger with Creekstone USDA Prime Chuck & Short Rib has indescribable comforting flavours.

If you’re looking for a lighter selection, the Chilean Sea Bass is prepared to perfection in a lightly seasoned bouillabaisse, set atop a bed of rice marinating in a tangy red pepper rouille.

Appetizers range from $7 Soup du Jour to a shareable $27 Charcuterie Board.

Entrees are priced from $19 for their signature burger to a $90 Cowboy Steak for two, made of USDA Prime Ribeye.

Michele Bogle

The food and special collections of wine isn’t the only draw to this trendy new location.

The Beacon is the only restaurant in Oakville that has a kitchen open for extended hours.

DJ’s transform the restaurant in the evenings.

The website reads that it is open Sunday to Wednesday, 11 am to LATE, with hours until 2 am Thursday to Saturday. The kitchen isn’t open until 2 am, but there is no fixed time that it closes. The novelty of having fine wine and fine dining beyond 10 pm has been a booming success – fulfilling a long-awaited desire.

No reservations are needed; however, they are recommended!. The patio is elevated from the sidewalk and seats approximately 60.

At Beacon Social House, go for the food and stay for the fun.