Oakville News Labour Day weekend menu ideas

× Expand Michele Bogle Blooming Onion

It’s always a little sad to see the summer season come to an end, but it doesn’t have to go quietly. Celebrate this holiday weekend with family, friends and great food!

No need to go out to enjoy your favourite finger foods if you can make them yourself. Here are recipes for three of the best-loved, mouth-watering dishes for you to try, or to share.

Bring any one of these favourites to this weekend’s get-together – made from scratch, and watch them disappear!

Michele Bogle Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr YIELDS 4

Equipment

Baking sheet, parchment paper, medium-sized mixing bowl, measuring cup, pastry brush, tongs

Ingredients

Cauliflower bites

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

⅔ cup cupflour

½ cup water

3 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp paprika

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

⅔ cup hot sauce

Ranch dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp pepper

⅛ tsp salt

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450℉. Line the baking tray with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a bowl, mix together the flour, water, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the florets and gently stir them into the mixture until fully coated. Spread pieces out on baking tray and bake for 20 minutes.

Step 3

With the pastry brush, evenly apply hot sauce to all of the pieces, top and bottom. Bake for an additional 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve hot.

Step 4

In a bowl, add all of the dressing ingredients and mix thoroughly. Chill until ready to serve.

Michele Bogle Blooming Onion

Blooming Onion Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 40 minutes YIELDS 4 to 12

Equipment

Tall saucepan, slotted ladle, 2 narrow mixing vessels, whisk, paring knife, cutting board, measuring cup

Ingredients

Onion

2 large onions

4 litres vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 cup milk

3 cups flour

2 Tbsp paprika

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp thyme

½ tsp salt

2 tsp cayenne

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

Dipping Sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

2 ½ Tbsp horseradish

2 Tbsp ketchup

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cayenne

Instructions

Step 1

The onion should be served hot, so prepare the dipping sauce first. Combine all of the sauce ingredients together in a bowl and chill until ready to use.

Step 2

In a narrow mixing bowl or large measuring cup, whisk eggs, then add milk. In the second bowl combine all of the dry ingredients.

Step 3

Pour oil into a tall saucepan, wide enough for the onion. Heat to 275℉ while preparing the onion.

Step 4

Remove the outer peel from the onion. With a paring knife, slightly shave the root-side of the onion without slicing, to level it. Set it root-side down on the cutting board and make four equal slices downward, half an inch above the root bottom. This should give eight sections, still attached at the bottom. Gently open the sections like individual petals.

Step 5

Submerge the onion into the egg mixture right side up. Tilt the bowl to ensure that the onion is coated to the top with the liquid. Set the onion in the flour mixture, right side up, and carefully spoon the dry ingredients over the entire onion. Repeat.

Step 6

Carefully set the onion onto the slotted ladle and slowly lower it into the hot oil. When the onion makes contact with the oil, the oil level will rise. This is the reason for a tall saucepan. If the oil level is too high, use a heat-resistant ladle to remove some. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until golden brown. Set a paper towel between the plate and the onion to absorb excess oil. Repeat with a second onion. Serve hot.

Michele Bogle Honey Garlic Wings

Honey Garlic Wings Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 45 minutes YIELDS 2 to 4

Equipment

Small saucepan, measuring cup, baking sheet, parchment paper, whisk, pastry brush, tongs

Ingredients

2 doz chicken wings

1 ½ cups ketchup

3 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ cup honey

3 Tbsp molasses

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp pepper

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375℉. Whisk all of the sauce ingredients together in a saucepan and heat mixture on medium-low for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally until it thickens.

Step 2

Place wings on a parchment covered baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, cover each piece, top and bottom, liberally with the sauce. Bake pieces upside down for 20 minutes. Use tongs to turn each piece over and apply another coating of the sauce on the top. Bake for another 15 minutes.