Oakville's rainbow crosswalks celebrate diversity and inclusion

Pride Month is underway in Oakville, Ontario, where new rainbow crosswalks are being installed to celebrate the town’s diversity and the town's firm commitment to ongoing efforts that support inclusion.

Mayor Rob Burton, joined by Councillors Ray Chisholm and Cathy Duddeck and CAO Jane Clohecy, officially revealed the first rainbow crosswalk in Kerr Village, located at the intersection of Lakeshore Road West and Kerr Street. In the coming days, staff will install the remaining two rainbow crosswalks at Lakeshore Road East at Navy Street in Downtown Oakville and Lakeshore Road West at Bronte Road in Bronte Village.

“My Council colleagues and I are thrilled that this project has moved forward and that installations are underway on our rainbow crosswalks,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “These crosswalks will serve as a permanent symbol of the town’s commitment to diversity and inclusion while demonstrating solidarity with members of the LGBTQ2+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities. We hope that these colourful landmarks represent how far we’ve come together as a community and our ongoing pledge to making all feel welcome.”

Town staff received many requests from students and community members to introduce rainbow crosswalks to the town’s streetscapes as a gesture of support for LGBTQ2+ community members while showcasing the town’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Following consultation with these groups and research on design, town staff used a longitudinal design style for the crosswalks, featuring Pride flag colours, with black and brown stripes representing Oakville’s diversity.

“Every person deserves to be treated with kindness, dignity and respect; to have their voice heard and feel valued as an important member of our community,” said CAO Jane Clohecy. “These crosswalks symbolize acceptance, inclusion and diversity. They represent, in a visual way, our continued commitment to break down the barriers experienced by the most marginalized members of our community.”

The rainbow crosswalks are constructed of preformed thermal plastic that will help withstand the elements and consistent usage.