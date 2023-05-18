Oakville restaurant named among best in Canada

Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville Executive Chef Rafael Covarrubias

One of Oakville's top restaurants has been named among the best in all of Canada this week. Not only was it named one of the 100 best nationwide, but it even cracked the top 40.

Local restaurant Hexagon, located at 210 Lakeshore Road East in downtown Oakville, was placed at #34 on the list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants 2023.

The list was revealed at an event in Toronto on Monday, May 15, featuring chefs from numerous restaurants across the country.

The restaurant itself released a statement following their inclusion on the list: "Thank you to our guests and community for your continued support throughout the years. Congratulations to everyone!"

Executive Chef Rafael Covarrubias adds, "I'm feeling grateful for our inclusion on the list again this year. It's a reflection of the commitment and dedication of our fantastic staff. Everyone's hard work is admirable and I'm very proud of them all."

Since opening in 2017, Hexagon has been acclaimed for its food and service time and time again. Oakville News first published its five star review in 2019, and Chef Covarrubias was profiled by our Michele Bogle back in March of this year.

According to CT100, Hexagon's merits are based on their consistent efforts: "Chef Covarrubias expresses his Mexican heritage along with global influences that might be Canadian here, Japanese over there, and he reins it all in and delivers inventive, remarkably cohesive dishes."

"It’s all airy and light...a floating fireplace, hexagonal overhead lights and floor-toceiling windows looking out on Town Square. This is fine dining without airs."

More information about the restaurant can be found on their website here. Congratulations on making the 2023 list of Canada's best restaurants!