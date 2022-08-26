Finding Oakville's perfect salad - What is yours?

Jac's Bistro Jac's Bistro

Food historians have determined that what is now referred to as a salad, was enjoyed regularly by the ancient Greeks and Romans. Many raw vegetables were consumed during that period, dressed in oil, vinegar, herbs and salt. Later referenced by researchers as such in a loose translation to the Latin word “sal” meaning “salt”.

There was much debate over when to serve the vegetables during a meal. Medical practitioners Hippocrates and Galen felt that if the combination digested quickly, it should be served first. Others believed that the vinegar spoiled the flavour of the wine, and should therefore be served last. Different cultures, to this day, serve courses in an order based on their own ideals.

Fast forward to the end of the 19th century, to a time when culinary experts in the U.S. became distracted by the concept of salad. A plate of mixed greens appeared messy and required a more orderly presentation. This new fervour approach to salad making evolved into an identifying feature of culinary school programs. A creative mixture of greens and proteins well plated was then thought as the signature of a refined household.

Today, the perfection of a salad at fine eating establishments is as important to a chef as is the entrée, if not more. It sets the tone for what the patron can expect.

There are countless enjoyable salads on menus throughout Oakville. I have put together a list of what I consider to be some of the more interesting or gratifying in town. Of course, the choice of a salad to pair with an entrée is as important as pairing your meal with a bottle of wine.

What if you just wanted a delicious salad and dispensed with the next course?

What if you just wanted to linger over a salad during lunch with a friend?

Wouldn’t you want that dish to be as satisfying as possible?

Maro's Bistro Potato Famine - Maro's Bistro

Since 2015 this popular bistro, where the community gathers for not only the offerings of good Canadian-Lebanese inspired food but for the atmosphere, human interaction and ambience. The menu is ever-changing to capture the interest of the dedicated patrons as well for the owner Maro Al Chaama, who likes to keep it engaging.

This bistro serves five salads; all of which have a balance of both healthful and hearty elements in order that the guest feels satiated with or without an entrée. The Potato Famine is a perfect example, complete with avocados, chopped kale, Lebanese garlic potatoes, beets, mixed peppers, and cucumbers, all topped with a coriander vinaigrette. Salads are $19.50 to $20

Owner Cory Cherry is the head chef of this fine dining establishment that prepares rustic Italian and French cuisine. The menu that he has created with seasonal produce is as visually delectable as the flavours he marries together.

Don’t be deterred if the selection of five delightful salads doesn't suit your palate on a specific day. Chef Cherry and his team are known to go off script regularly, adding exclusive and limited appetizers and salad creations at any sitting. Should you want to have a little more than just salad, why not try their award-winning tomato soup for a little meal combo? Salads range from $12 to $14.

Lettuce Love Cafe Beauty Salad 2.0 - Lettuce Love Cafe

This café that serves plant-based and gluten-free dishes is conveniently located on Kerr Street, with another location in Burlington. Their food is prepared from local and organically farmed sources when available.

If it happens to be “take care of yourself day”, Lettuce Love prepares what they have aptly named the Beauty Salad 2.0, which includes: chopped kale, roasted cauliflower and butternut squash, toasted chickpeas, goji berries, (take a breath) pumpkin seeds, fresh sprouts, hemp seeds with zesty-sweet lemon vinaigrette. And if this isn’t chock-a-block full of enough goodness for you, avocado can be added for an extra $2.

There are only three salads to choose from on their menu, but if you’re simply looking for a healthy choice, each salad is packed full of nutrients and is quite hearty. The salads range from $7.95 for a small up to $15.25 for a large.

River 16 Restaurant Bar & Lounge River 16 salad - River 16

River 16 is a new but already trendy spot in town. If you feel like dressing up and having lunch with friends, this fine dining eatery has an elegant ambience and food that fits the mood. The chef at River 16, too, insists on using ethically sourced, natural and sustainable foods from local farms and producers.

The menu reveals five salads; hearty, beautifully plated, and well flavoured. Their signature salad, fittingly named River 16, is a must-have. Within the beautiful presentation, one will find apples, broccoli, carrots, strawberries, cucumbers, avocado, raisins, raspberries, walnuts and basil with homemade dressing – not in the traditional plating but rather cut into pieces that allow each forkful to hold a divine combination of flavours balanced to perfection. The salads range from $14 to $16.

Salad Thai Restaurant Yum MaMuang - Salad Thai Restaurant

This 15-year-old eatery prides itself on offering authentic Thai food. The menu is extensive and offers eight wonderful salad selections to their patrons. Though each dish is made up of flavourful ingredients on its own, the chef adds a touch of his own version of Thai sauce to give it that trademark taste.

All of their dishes are made to order, allowing for customization on levels of heat or spiciness. The Yum MaMuang is made up of green mango, mixed peppers, onion, carrots and ground peanuts and Thai sauce. This seemingly unusual pairing of ingredients is, in fact, the restaurant’s signature salad. Salads range from $9.98 to $11.98.

Stoney's Bread Company Maple Glazed Salmon Salad - Stoney's Bread Company

Blake Stoneburgh and Steve Chabot opened this eatery with market fresh food in 2004, which they named after Blake’s famed father, Toronto Argonaut Norm Stoneburgh. During his 13-year career, Norm became known as “Stoney”. The restaurant’s second claim to fame came in 2012 when Host John Catucci of You Gotta Eat Here! paid a visit to the restaurant to try its blackened-salmon sandwich.

With eight freshly prepared salads on the menu, there’s bound to be some appeal for most. Try something a little different; their famous Maple Glazed Salmon Salad. It has new potatoes, bacon, green beans, onions, tomato and a champagne vinaigrette. It’s essentially a delicious entree, stacked. Stoney’s Bread lovingly refers to it as “Canada on a plate.” Salads range from $13 to $20.