Oakville sisters earn gold at national music competition in Quebec

Two Oakville sisters have earned gold medals the CANIMAX Canadian Music Competition, a national classical music competition, held last month in Quebec City.

Sisters Yoanna Haeun Jang and Hanah Kim Jang, both violinists, were each named Gold medal prize winners in their respective age Strings categories at the national finals in late June 2022. The competition performances were held at the University of Laval after qualifying locally.

Out of a possible 100, Yoanna earned a 96% mark in the 15 year old Strings category. Hanah earned a 94% mark in the 10 year old Strings category.

The CANIMAX Canadian Music Competition is a national classical music competition for youth across Canada. Anyone who scores an 87% or higher is invited to perform at the national finals each June. There were local auditions earlier this year in 65 cities across Canada.

Event organizers say that, "through a competition process and related activities," they "bring together young Canadian musicians, support their study of classical music, nurture their passion and talent, and encourage the perseverance and discipline required in the achievement of excellence.

Both girls have made their local schools proud: Yoanna is a student of Nelson High School in Burlington, while Hanah proudly attends W.H. Morden Public School here in Oakville.

Both girls are also students of the Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists, the Royal Conservatory of Music, and study violin with Dr. Conrad Chow.

Congratulations Yoanna and Hanah on your gold medal wins!

More information about this year's competition and the Jang sisters' scores are online here.