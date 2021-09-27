Oakville student's artwork interprets HDSB's MYSP

The Halton District School Board unveiled a student's artwork that provides an interpretation of the HDSB’s 2020-2024 Multi-Year Strategic Plan at the Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the J.W. Singleton Education Centre.

In March, HDSB students were invited to create an artistic interpretation to illustrate the principles of the Multi-Year Plan. Min Yi Liu, a Grade 11 student at Abbey Park High School, submitted her piece, which has been chosen to hang in the boardroom at the J.W. Singleton Education Centre in Burlington. Min Yi’s artwork will be displayed alongside the Multi-Year Plan posted in the boardroom.

In her artist's statement, Min Yi explains, “I chose the imagery of two different trees or vines wrapping around and supporting each other because I thought the idea of all the different ideas and aspects interconnecting with each other to create the Plan was similar to the way vines intertwined. Furthermore, utilizing vines shows the Plan can further adapt according to the situation as time goes on. I used the same colours that are present in the Multi-Year Plan in a gradient format to further show the interconnectedness of all the ideas.”

“The Board of Trustees are very excited and proud to unveil the student artwork representation of the Halton District School Board’s Multi-Year Plan,” says Chair Andréa Grebenc. “Student voice and engagement are integral to the success and implementation of the Plan. Min Yi Liu’s captivating work embodies how the distinct aspects of the plan are intertwined and interrelated so that we can all learn, grow and inspire together.”