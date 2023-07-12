Oakville summer music guide

× Expand Unsplash Live music

Now in the summer months, our vibrant town has plenty to offer regarding live musical events. This summer, you can tap your toes or grab your partner and dance either in Bronte or Downtown Oakville.

Bring a picnic, a four-legged friends and enjoy live music in a relaxed atmosphere. The venues are completely accessible, and the relaxed atmosphere makes for a suitable environment for all audiences to come and enjoy the summertime and our music.

Bronte Lake Notes is returning to the sails stage Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Featuring contemporary music from hot local bands, the free concerts are for everyone – young and old – and invite audiences to dance, sing and celebrate together while enjoying gorgeous views of the harbour.

TD Summer Music Series takes place in Downtown Oakville's Towne Square on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 7 p.m. until August 15. It’s a great way to take in some live music, enjoy the sunshine, and spend quality time with friends and family in beautiful Downtown Oakville. Plus it’s free!

Sounds of Summer: Free Summer Concerts with the Oakville Wind Orchestra takes place in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. until August 8. The Oakville Wind Orchestra is excited to serenade the sunsets. The orchestra plays under the Butterfly Gazebo at 2409 Harbour street.

Oakville Family Ribfest takes place in the front parking lot of Sheridan College from July 28 to 30. This major Rotary fundraising event will feature live music from 1 to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 11 to 7 p.m.

Oakville Latino Festival takes place in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park from August 11 to 13. Explore the richness of Latin culture through food, dance, music and art exhibitions.

CRAFT Live-Afro Caribbean Canadian Waterfront Fete takes place in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park on Saturday, August 26. Times have for performances haven't been posted. CRAFT Live-Afro Caribbean Canadian Waterfront Fete is a FREE, fun-packed event for the whole family!