Oakville Wind Orchestra hosts food drive concert tonight

The Oakville Wind Orchestra (OWO) will perform a charitable concert tonight, July 26, in support of the Kerr Street Mission at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. The show begins at 7 p.m. and in lieu of admission, concert-goers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item(s).

OWO has been presenting free, family-friendly concerts every Tuesday so far this month, and their concert series will continue weekly at 7 p.m. until August 9, 2022.

Called the "Oakville Win Orchestra Summer Concert Series", the weekly shows are performed outdoors at the Butterfly Gazebo in Oakville's Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park.

"We will be taking donations of non-perishable food items in support of Kerr Street Mission (#kerrstreetmission) at tonight's show," said OWO organizers. "Everything is welcome, but the most needed Items are:"

Canned Fish/Meat

Canned Fruit

Peanut Butter

Rice

Soup Broth

Gluten Free Items

Toothbrushes

"With your help," organizers continue, "we can make this food drive a resounding success. We hope to see everyone Tuesday [tonight] for more toe-tapping tunes."

Support for both tonight's show and the season-long Summer Concert Series is also provided by Bronte Village and the Bronte Village BIA.

More information about tonight's show and the concert series can be found on OWO's website.