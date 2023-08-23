OCO season includes the complete Brandenburg Concertos

Oakville Chamber Orchestra
Oakville Chamber Orchestra performing in St. John's United Church.
Oakville Chamber Orchestra (OCO) announced its 40th anniversary season of four performances from October 1 to Sunday, April 2, taking place in either the historic St. John’s United Church or the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts in Downtown Oakville.
The performances will range from beloved classics of Beethoven to Mendelssohn to Strauss and Mozart, with one concert focused on Jewish heritage with Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Tickets are for sale and range from $5 for children to $45 for adults depending on location.
OCO 2023/24 Season
The Beloved Classics
Date and time: Sunday, October 1, at 3 p.m.
Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall Street, Oakville
Featuring:
- Beethoven – Egmont Overture
- Beethoven – Piano Concerto #1 1st movement with Vanessa Yu, soloist (2023 prize-winner)
- Bruch – Violin Concerto #1, 3rd movement with Sora Sato-Mound, soloist (2022 prize-winner)
- Haydn – Symphony #104 “London”
The Complete Brandenburg Concertos - 40th Anniversary Concert
Date and Time: Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, 130 Navy Street, Oakville
Featuring:
- Brian McAuley, trumpet
- Justin Saulnier (2023 prize-winner), violin
- Ryan Huang (2023 prize-winner), piano
Jewish Heritage
Date and Time: Sunday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, 130 Navy Street, Oakville
Featuring:
- Mendelssohn – Hebrides Overture
- Mahler – 6 Songs from The Boy’s Magic Horn with Daniel Hambly, baritone
- Prokofiev – Overture on Hebrew Themes
- Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue with Aidan Leung (2023 prize-winner), piano
Spring Symphony
Date and Times: Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 21, at 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall Street, Oakville
Featuring:
- Strauss Jr. – Voices of Spring Waltz
- Mozart – Piano Concerto #18 in B flat with Sunny Zhai, soloist (2018 prize-winner)
- Schumann – Symphony #1 “Spring”