OCO season includes the complete Brandenburg Concertos

× Expand Oakville Chamber Orchestra Oakville Chamber Orchestra performing in St. John's United Church.

Oakville Chamber Orchestra (OCO) announced its 40th anniversary season of four performances from October 1 to Sunday, April 2, taking place in either the historic St. John’s United Church or the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts in Downtown Oakville.

The performances will range from beloved classics of Beethoven to Mendelssohn to Strauss and Mozart, with one concert focused on Jewish heritage with Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Tickets are for sale and range from $5 for children to $45 for adults depending on location.

OCO 2023/24 Season

The Beloved Classics

Date and time: Sunday, October 1, at 3 p.m.

Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall Street, Oakville

Featuring:

Beethoven – Egmont Overture

Beethoven – Piano Concerto #1 1st movement with Vanessa Yu, soloist (2023 prize-winner)

Bruch – Violin Concerto #1, 3rd movement with Sora Sato-Mound, soloist (2022 prize-winner)

Haydn – Symphony #104 “London”

The Complete Brandenburg Concertos - 40th Anniversary Concert

Date and Time: Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, 130 Navy Street, Oakville

Featuring:

Brian McAuley, trumpet

Justin Saulnier (2023 prize-winner), violin

Ryan Huang (2023 prize-winner), piano

Jewish Heritage

Date and Time: Sunday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, 130 Navy Street, Oakville

Featuring:

Mendelssohn – Hebrides Overture

Mahler – 6 Songs from The Boy’s Magic Horn with Daniel Hambly, baritone

Prokofiev – Overture on Hebrew Themes

Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue with Aidan Leung (2023 prize-winner), piano

Spring Symphony

Date and Times: Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 21, at 3:00 p.m.

Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall Street, Oakville

Featuring:

Strauss Jr. – Voices of Spring Waltz

Mozart – Piano Concerto #18 in B flat with Sunny Zhai, soloist (2018 prize-winner)

Schumann – Symphony #1 “Spring”