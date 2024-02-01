Odoo Cafe serves up the unexpected

× Expand Odoo Cafe Veggi Pizza Crepe at Odoo Cafe in Oakville

The history of waffles can be traced back to Ancient Greece, making its way to North America with pilgrims en route to Massachusetts.

Thomas Jefferson can be credited with bringing home a contemporary version, for those times, of a waffle iron from France in the late eighteenth century, sparking a fad in consumption.

The crêpe, on the other hand, was developed quite accidentally by a thirteenth century French peasant who reportedly spilled morning porridge on the cooktop and watched it sear into a thin crispy treat.

× Expand Odoo Cafe Brownies Crepe at Odoo Cafe in Oakville

As customarily presented with sweet toppings, the crêpe was originally enjoyed as a savoury dish. Today, both options are becoming more readily available.

At Oakville's Odoo Cafe, you can find both savoury and sweet options on their menu, but the primary focus of flavours rests on Mediterranean-infused ingredients, like you’ll find in their new Mediterranean Delight Crêpe for $17.99, which is jam-packed with hummus, feta cheese, sliced black olives, olive oil and herbs.

× Expand Odoo Cafe Waffle Bites at Odoo Cafe in Oakville

Odoo Cafe opened this past year in the north end of Oakville, on Oak Park Blvd near the Walmart Supercentre, occupying the corner of a commercial building. Seating for 30 with floor-to-ceiling windows on two walls captures considerable sunlight, creating a "Come on in, we’ve been waiting for you," atmosphere.

Odoo offers local and imported desserts that range from $9.99 to $14.49 like their popular Wild Strawberries & Cream Cheesecake.

× Expand Odoo Cafe Luxe Desserts available at Odoo Cafe in Oakville

An interesting selection of hot and cold beverages, like a cold bottle of non-alcoholic Barbican, or a hot cup of Mocha Bianca, as well as locally sourced gelato is available.

Why not go crazy and try their Turkey Croffle for $11.99, or their brand new item, the $17.99 Choco-Cheese crêpe loaded with a surprising combination of mozzarella and white Belgian chocolate? It’s not a typo.

× Expand Odoo Cafe Customize your crepe at Odoo Cafe in Oakville

There’s a team of taste-testers who agreed on the melding of these delicious flavours. Odoo went one step further and finished the dish with drizzled dark Belgian chocolate over the top to tantalize your palate with.

If someone in the group is more particular about what goes into their crêpe, they can customize their own for $7.99.

Gluten-free options are available upon request with 24-hour notice.