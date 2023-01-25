OFFA to present 2023 Winter Screening Series

× Expand OFFA

OFFA has announced titles for their 2023 Winter/Spring Screening Series of films, including two premieres of titles exclusive to Oakville audiences before their release in theatres.

The series will include three movies on special Wednesday night screenings at Film.Ca Cinemas, followed by their special, annual National Canadian Film Day screening in April.

"We are back to live, in-theatre screenings for all events this season!", says an OFFA press release. "Each screening event highlights the work of Sheridan alumni, and include Q&As with filmmakers, actors and others, that you don’t want to miss!"

The series will include features I Like Movies and The End of Sex, both official selections from TIFF 2022, and the new Canadian film Something You Said Last Night, named on of Canada's Top Ten films for 2022.

The full series includes:

I Like Movies on Wed. Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The End of Sex on Wed. Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Something You Said Last Night on Wed. March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

National Canadian Film Day on Wed. April 19

All showtimes are located at Film.Ca Cinemas in Oakville.

Each one-night only screening will feature a live Q&A afterwards featuring talent from the films, including directors and actors, notably highlighting Sheridan College alumni who've worked on each of the productions.

The early 2023 series is being co-presented by Film.Ca Cinemas and Sheridan College Alumni, and acts a precursor to the 2023 Oakville Film Festival set for this June.

Leading the series will begin with this week's presentation of I Like Movies, featuring writer/director Chandler Levack. The event will be hosted by Oakville News' film writer Tyler Collins.

Tickets are available online here with Eventive.