OFFA to present 2024 Winter Screening series

OFFA has announced titles for their 2024 Winter/Spring Screening Series of films, including two premieres of titles exclusive to Oakville audiences before their release in theatres.

The series will include three movies on special Wednesday night screenings at Film.Ca Cinemas, followed by their special, annual National Canadian Film Day screening in April.

Each one-night only screening will feature a Q&A afterwards featuring talent from the films, including directors and actors, notably highlighting Sheridan College alumni who've worked on each of the productions.

All the announced titles this winter are Canadian movies, and many of them shot in the GTA. The series will include the local premiere of Windsor-made Depraved Mind and new romance drama The Burning Season, featuring the writers and cast of last year's The End of Sex.

The full series includes:

Depraved Mind on Wed. Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

A "to be announced" title on Wed. Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Burning Season on Wed. March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

National Canadian Film Day on Wed. April 17

"We've got some great movies for this season," says OFFA director Wendy Donnan. "We had a great turnout in the fall and I'm really excited for these upcoming events."

All showtimes are located at Film.Ca Cinemas in Oakville. Titles for February and National Canadian Film Day will be announced in the coming weeks.

Individual tickets cost $12.50 each, or there are also passes for sale with a ticket to all four events for $34.99 (about 30% off.)

The early 2024 series is being co-presented by Film.Ca Cinemas and Sheridan College Alumni, and acts a precursor to the 2024 Oakville Film Festival set for this June.

Tickets are available online here with Eventive.