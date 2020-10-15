OFFA announces 2020 Fall Screening Series

Oakville Festivals of Film and Art have announced three new movies being screened digitally for their 2020 Fall Screening Series. The lineup is being co-presented with Sheridan College.

According to OFFA, "Three specially curated films featuring talented Sheridan Alumni" will screen between now and December 2020. The three films being screened are:

Happy Place on Wednesday October 28th

on Wednesday October 28th A Perfect Plan on Wednesday November 25th

on Wednesday November 25th Code 8 on Wednesday December 9th

Films will all begin at 7:00 p.m. and be available to stream for 72 hours from the start date (or 72 hours once the streaming begins.)

Single tickets for one film cost $8.99 and a full screening pass for all three films is available for $24.99. Moderated live Q&As will be available following the screenings, including filmmakers, directors, and cast and crew.

OFFA has shared short descriptions for each of the films and who will be part of the Q&A sessions that follow each screening:

Happy Place, Wednesday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Happy Place explores the time a group of women spend together in an in-patient care facility. The women have only one thing in common: they have all attempted suicide. Happy Place is a film about community, survival and most of all love. Starring Mary Walsh and Sheila McCarthy. Helen Shaver directs.

The Happy Place Q&A includes: cast members Sheila McCarthy, Helen Shaver, Jessica Fazari, Elise Cousineau, Pamela Mala Sinha, and Clark Backo.

A Perfect Plan, Wednesday November 25 at 7 p.m.

Kate Paxton, an expert safe cracker, wakes up captive in a fortified warehouse along with three other notorious thieves. Forced to plan the perfect diamond heist by a cunning master thief, they must use their combined expertise to penetrate multiple layers of advanced security before a bomb detonates. Starring William Forsythe, Carlo Rotta, Kathleen Munroe and Yannick Bisson. Jesse Ikeman directs.

The A Perfect Plan Q&A includes: Director Jesse Ikeman, Producer Christopher Giroux, Stephanie Gorin (Casting), and Property Master Danielle Dobyn.

Code 8, Wednesday December 9 at 7 pm

In a world where people with "special" abilities are living in poverty, Conner Reed is a powerful young man who is struggling to pay for his ailing mother's medical treatment. To earn money, he joins a lucrative criminal world led by Garrett, who works for a drug lord. Starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Sung Kang.

The Code 8 Q&A includes: Director Jeff Chan plus other cast and crew to be announced.

Tickets for all films are available now with OFFA's website.

Looking for some more Halloween fun with OFFA? Oakville Festivals of Film and Art are also hosting a Halloween double feature this Thursday, October 15, 2020, 7:40 p.m. at Oakville's 5 Drive-In.

The double bill includes the theatrical premiere of Making Monsters and The Case of Audrey Earnshaw. A Q&A with cast and crew hosted by Oakville News' Tyler Collins begins at 7:15 p.m. and is included with the ticket price. Tickets for this event begin at $13 and are available here.