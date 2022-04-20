OFFA hosts two special virtual movie screening events

× Expand Photo: TIFF

Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (OFFA) is celebrating two special events this week with a virtual movie screening for each of them. One is for today's (April 20) National Canadian Film Day, and the other is on Friday (April 22) for Earth Day.

First today, on April 20, 2022, OFFA is offering a free screening of director Bretten Hannam's Wildhood for free (yes, free!) beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight. The availability window will be open for 48 hours after its release.

Second, on Friday, April 22, 2022, is a virtual screening of the nature documentary The Seeds of Vandana Shiva, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. This movie is available for seven days after the availability window opens.

In addition to the screenings, both movies will also have live Q&As (also screened virtually) with the creative teams of each film. These follow-up Q&As are interactive and included with tickets for each event.

"Both of these are really special events," said OFFA Executive Director Wendy Donnan, "and we hope everyone can join us to see these great films."

National Canadian Film Day: Wildhood

Wildhood is first, screening today as part of National Canadian Film Day (which occurs every year on the third Wednesday in April.) The film first premiered at TIFF 2021 last September.

An official description reads, "Two-spirit Mi’kmaw teenager Link (Phillip Lewitski) is just discovering and asserting his sexuality when his already volatile home life goes off the rails. When he and his half-brother Travis (Avery Winters-Anthony) finds out that his supposedly dead mother may be alive, Link flees with Travis in tow and goes on a quest to find her."

"Riffing on the road-movie genre, director Bretten Hannam charts Link’s growing self-awareness, which is deeply connected to the (re)discovery of his heritage."

A livestream Q&A follows the virtual screening tonight with Canadian Screen Award winning actor Joshua Odjick (Pasmay), actor Phillip Lewitski (Link), Producer Julie Baldassi and Oakville Indigenous Lead Angela Bellegarde. OFFA Executive Director Wendy Donnan is moderating the event.

Earth Day: The Seeds of Vandana Shiva

Next, to coincide with this Friday's Earth Day, The Seeds of Vandana Shiva will screen beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event cost $12.99 all inclusive, and includes a live Q&A and access to the film for seven days.

This nature documentary ells the remarkable life story of Gandhian eco-activist Dr. Vandana Shiva and "how she stood up to the corporate Goliaths of industrial agriculture, rose to prominence in the organic food movement, and inspired an international crusade for change."

Seeds of Vandana Shiva is followed by a live Q&A with reps of Halton Environmental Network (HEN), OFFA, and the Grandmother’s Voice organization.