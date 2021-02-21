OFFA launches International Women's Day Film Series in March

× Expand Photo: Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

OFFA, also known as Oakville Festivals of Film & Art, is celebrating International Women’s Day over the entire month of March this year by launching the International Women’s Day Film Series.

This is the first series and event of its kind in Oakville, celebrating women in film (both in front of and behind the camera) with projects from across Canada and around the world.

"Film buffs across the country get a front row seat to the premieres of four movies that have been curated for this event," according to the announcement. Every Friday night in March 2021 will feature a new feature film screened digitally at 7:15 p.m. immediately followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

There are four films in all that will be featured as part of the series:

Sugar Daddy on Fri. March 5

on Fri. March 5 My Salinger Year , starring Sigourney Weaver and Colm Feore, on Fri. March 12

, starring Sigourney Weaver and Colm Feore, on Fri. March 12 Little Orphans on Fri. March 19

on Fri. March 19 Six Minutes to Midnight on Fri. March 26

Photo: Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

Each performance will also begin by a streamed musical performance from Canadian, female musicians (including Bolu, Sydney Mae, Semiah Smith, and Rozette) and "a pre-show virtual cocktail mixer." The films themselves begin screening at 7:30 p.m. each night. More information about the featured films is available directly from OFFA.

Screening passes include access to all four films for $54.99, and partial proceeds from the sale of these passes are "being donated to the United Way Halton/Hamilton: Women United" fund.

OFFA says this a great way to enjoy their online programs while supporting the organization. Individual tickets cost $12.99 for each event.

According to OFFA Executive Director and Programmer Wendy Donnan, “By shining a light on international female driven story lines, and supporting a local charity that helps women and children, OFFA is hoping to bring more female-led stories, talent and perspectives to the mainstream."

If you can't watch the event live, OFFA says the films will be available to watch for seven days after their initial screening date.

More information is available and tickets are on sale now via OFFA's website.