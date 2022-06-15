OFFA to host fundraiser for Ukraine at next week's film festival

× Expand Photo: OFFA Photo: OFFA

Oakville Festivals of Film & Art, as part of their upcoming 9th annual film festival, will be co-hosting a special gala fundraiser called the Ukrainian Arts Festival.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. This is the third and final gala presentation at the Oakville Centre as part of the 2022 festival lineup. In addition to in-person tickets, live stream access is also being sold to watch the event from home.

(Though unlike the other gala events and festival screenings, because this is a fundraiser, passes are not allowed for admission and all seats are single tickets only.)

This event features a concert from Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk and authentic Ukrainian film, dance, and art. Also part of the event will be a live auction, and an auction of local Ukrainian art, will raise further funds to support the cause.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. and includes:

A performance by Ukraine-Canadian Singer/songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk

A traditional Ukrainian dance performance by Barvinok Ukrainian Dance School

The gala screening of the Ukrainian film The Earth is Blue as an Orange, with an introduction by Director/Editor/Writer Iryna Tsilyk

"This is a really special event for this year's festival," says OFFA Executive Director Wendy Donnan. "Funds raised from this gala will go towards emergency medical and humanitarian support, to help the brave civilian volunteers in Ukraine as they fight for freedom."

× Expand Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

Tickets cost $75 per person for regular seating, with a portion of all ticket sales going to the Ukrainian World Foundation and the Ukrainian World Congress.

VIP Platinum tickets are also being sold for $250, which includes a pre-show reception with Chantal Kreviazuk, featuring "a meet and greet reception from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. in the Oakville Centre lobby."

OFFA has also recently announced three promo codes available for a discount on tickets:

Use the code offabogo to get one free ticket when you purchase one full price ticket

to get one free ticket when you purchase one full price ticket The code offatwenty will also get you 20% off the price for the livestream

will also get you 20% off the price for the livestream The code offatwentyvip gets you 20% off the price of each VIP ticket

OFFA also says that this fundraiser is a separate ticketed event, and "is not included in any festival pass."

More information about the event, and tickets for all OFFA 2022 events, is available online here.