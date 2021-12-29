Order your New Year's dinner NOW

Photo by alevision.co on Unsplash

Many restaurants have had to scrap New Year's Eve parties altogether or cancelled reservations to comply with the province's latest capacity limits. It has already been a tough year for Oakville's independent restaurants. The new restrictions didn't help.

So how do you make the most of New Year's Eve at home?

"Oakville has so many excellent restaurants, which will be offering special meals for New Year's Eve," said Jennifer of Jennifer's Kitchen. Unfortunately, Jennifer's Kitchen will be closed but reopens in the new year.

Jennifer stresses, "Order your dinner as soon as possible so that the restaurant can ensure ample stock for New Year's Eve. You'll also want to arrange an early pick-up, say 3 or 4 pm."

Another suggestion is to ask for the food to be is slightly undercooked, so when you reheat it, it will be perfect.

If you are ordering a pizza, Jennifer suggests that you don't have them cut the pizza into slices. "Cut it up at home, after reheating." Use the oven, not the microwave.

One way to make the night special is by setting a beautiful table.

If you've ordered fresh mussels from the Mermaid and the Oyster, serve them on a bed of ice. Use the good china, glasses and flatware.

Another suggestion is to order foods from around the world, which is easy to do in Oakville. There are so many excellent independent restaurants preparing a wide range of cuisines from Chinese, Japanese, Italian, French, American, Middle Eastern, to Indian.

Pick a theme to make the night special.

If you are looking for a more casual meal, why not have a fondue. For a beef fondue, Jennifer recommends ordering tenderloin, that way, you don't need to marinate the meat.

Whether it be watching a film or playing a board game, try to pick out an activity with your partner and family ahead of time so that everyone will enjoy the evening.

Finally, don't forget to relax. Have a long shower, or soak in the tub before starting your festivities.

Happy New Year!