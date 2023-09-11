10 steps to organizing the best street party

UnSplash

Most of us are not yet ready to give up on summer and are still in an outdoorsy mood, soaking in most of the sunny days. Meanwhile, routines have kicked in with school pick-ups and drop-offs, college classes, extra-curricular activities and increased hustles at work.

Are you looking for ways to add zing to the last few toasty days? How about whipping up some fun closer home with our neighbours? Say, organize a street party? If your interest is already piqued about organizing an event on your street, reconnecting with the good old neighbours, or even knowing the new families on the block, we have you covered!

Residents who are experts in arranging street parties for years in their neighbourhood shared tips with us that you could use for planning one.