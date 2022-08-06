Oscillation interactive art exhibit

× Expand Urbanconga

An interactive art exhibit known as Oscillation from Aug. 7-27 will be at Navy Street, right outside of the Oakville Public Library's main branch in Centennial Square.

Created by The Urban Conga, a U.S. based multidisciplinary design studio, Oscillation focuses on creating community activity and social interaction through play. Creos, a leading touring agency specializing in interactive installations, is helping to bring Oscillation to life in Downtown Oakville.

The Oscillation exhibit features geometric forms that you can manipulate through bodily movement. As you walk toward the piece, it plays different sounds and pitches depending on your distance from it. As you move and dance around it, different colours appear based on your angle and positioning.

“Oscillation is one of the most-awaited activities we have planned for the summer,” said Adrienne Gordon, Executive Director, Downtown Oakville BIA.

“This interactive art exhibit gives the community a unique opportunity to connect with themselves and others while experiencing art in new ways. Since art is such an essential component of our community, we’re excited to offer Oscillation as part of our activity lineup this summer.”

The exhibit is appropriate for all ages.