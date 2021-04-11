Painted rocks bring joy to the community

× Expand Pat Skene

I lace up my runners and wonder what walking treasures I’ll find today. Over the past year, the rock-painting people have been busy in my Bronte neighbourhood. Most days, I find at least one new rock I haven’t seen before. I have pictures of over 200 different painted rocks to date.

× 1 of 2 Expand Pat Skene × 2 of 2 Expand Pat Skene Prev Next

Finding joy in the little things in life has been the secret for many of us to survive during these trying pandemic times. Happiness can be found in the simplest of things and unexpected places, like in an ordinary rock all dressed up for public viewing.

× 1 of 2 Expand Pat Skene × 2 of 2 Expand Pat Skene Prev Next

Many of the rocks I find are meticulously painted with a professional flair, while others are childlike with cartoon images that make us smile. Some are just downright hysterical, like the one I found that simply had “Turn me over” written on it. When I did as instructed, the other side read, “You just took orders from a rock; are you stoned?” That one made my day.

Some rocks with inspirational messages, some with words of encouragement and others with seasonal greetings for holidays and special events. There are no limits to the rock-painting people’s imaginations to bring a bit of joy and happiness to our neighbourhood.

× 1 of 2 Expand Pat Skene × 2 of 2 Expand Pat Skene Prev Next

Painting these beautiful rocks is like throwing a stone into still waters, causing ripples to spread as they move outward. The ripple effect created by placing these beautiful painted stones where passers-by can see them can reach hundreds of people the artists will never meet.

But their generous contributions will touch hearts and bring kindness with far-reaching consequences. For me, they brought a smile when I needed it most, and I proudly shared many of the pictures on Facebook for my friends to see.

× 1 of 2 Expand Pat Skene × 2 of 2 Expand Pat Skene Prev Next

We all have the power to touch the lives of others and spread goodness, even in small ways. We won’t always know what impact we have made, but the ripple effect of kindness goes deep. A smile directed at a stranger, a compliment given to a friend or finding a simple painted rock with a message that hits home could become the best part of someone’s day.

× Expand Pat Skene

Thank you to all the generous and creative people who have taken the time to add a bit of colour and joy to our neighbourhood. Rock on! I’ll be out there looking for walking treasures and a new summer crop of goodness.