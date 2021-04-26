Pandemic humour 2.0

During this everlasting COVID-19 health crisis, here is a little humour to brighten your day.

Zoom fatigue is real -- I am tired of looking at my own face. To that end, I have sent a note to Zoom tech support asking them to allow us to use Avatars. My son's video games allow this - why can't Zoom? Imagine shopping for new accessories every day and....wait for it....getting a haircut! It would be fun, even if only virtually.

At first, I was a bit despondent about the stay-at-home order here in Ontario, but then I saw the upside - another month with no pants!

It is a cold and gloomy Monday, and I have run out of coffee. My video camera will be off today as I plan to take all of my meetings from my bed. Don't judge.

Last week, I discovered a brand new work-from-home benefit. I no longer have to furtively step out of the open-concept office when I have had a gas-inducing lunch.

Yesterday was so nice out. I went to the drive-through for coffee and, out of habit, ordered a box of doughnuts for the office. As I pulled away, I realized what had happened. I did not know what else to do, so I ate them. My Fitbit has not stopped screaming at me since.

Anyone else working on their taxes? I am trying to find the spot where I deduct my dog. He has been my receptionist, floor cleaner and lunch buddy. Suggestions?

Well, here is another first.....I have worn out a pair of slippers. I mean, they do have a lot of Zoom kilometres on them, but still.....I guess I will have to choose some alternative footwear. Pumps and yoga pants go together, right?

After months of typing in all those digits in my two-factor authentication codes, I have finally figured out what they are really for. Each morning last week, I typed the numbers on my laptop and on my Ouija board to find out exactly what kind of day I was going to have. It was so nice to be

After a day of meetings, I am a bit Zoomed-out. I think I will do all my meetings tomorrow by fax. Everyone okay with that?

I think I have been hanging out with my dog too much. I spend the day roaming the house looking for food. I am not allowed to talk to strangers, and I get really excited about car rides.

I have been in the office all day, and my pants are killing me! Clearly, I need to change from medium to manatee.

Is there any research on whether wearing headphones all day creates more ear wax? I swear mine has increased 4x. Forget toilet paper - I am now ordering Q-Tips from Costco.

When you are in for a long Zoom call, consider muting yourself. Apparently, the noise and vibrations from snoring can really carry.....