In 1975 Sirio Maccioni, owner of what was one of midtown Manhattan’s finest french restaurants Le Cirque and two of his top chefs, experimented with butter, cream, vegetables, cheese and pasta. But because his chefs refused to add pasta to the menu, the recipe became a well-kept secret until 1977 when respected food critics Craig Claiborne and Pierre Franey – of the New York Times, discovered the dish as an unlisted special.

In a subsequent article, Claiborne and Franey hailed pasta primavera as "by far, the most talked-about dish in Manhattan". It was then widely recognized as one of the signature developments of American cuisine of the ‘70s.

This week’s visit to the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing uncovered bundles of in-season asparagus and sweet, sweet peas from Roberts Farms. Alderbrook Farm & Apiary had large, vibrant orange and yellow hothouse peppers, needed for this recipe.

The market is becoming busier and produce sells out early for some of the farms and vendors. Open from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, only. Make a trip this weekend to give your dish that extra special flavour that only farm-to-table freshness can offer.

Michele Bogle

Below, you’ll find an easy-to-make recipe for pasta primavera. The best part about this dish is that you can add any combination of vegetables that you desire, and as well any type of pasta that you prefer.

Pasta Primavera Recipe

PREPARATION AND COOKING TIME 45 MINUTES YIELD 4 SERVINGS

Equipment

Large pot, cutting board, paring knife, spatula, parchment paper, rimmed baking sheet, large skillet

Ingredients

1 package bacon (375 g)

4 cups penne pasta

6 large garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp salt

1 cup parmesan cheese

2 tsp freshly ground pepper

3 tsp thyme

1 ½ cups cream

½ cup peas

½ yellow pepper, sliced

½ orange pepper, sliced

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

4 shallots, finely chopped

2 cups broccoli, cut in small pieces

½ bundle asparagus, cut in small pieces

2 carrots, sliced

2 Tbsp olives, reserved

Michele Bogle

Directions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Set enough parchment to reach beyond the edges of the rimmed baking sheet. Lay bacon strips out on parchment paper. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until bacon appears browned, but not crispy. Pour bacon fat into the large skillet. Cut bacon into small pieces, when cooled.

Step 2

Place pasta in a pot of boiling water. Cook on medium high for 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3

Prepare all vegetables into pieces, keeping onions and peas separate.

Step 4

Heat bacon grease on medium high and sauté onions for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add spices and balance of vegetables excluding peas. Use reserved olive oil, if needed. Stir frequently for 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 5

On medium low heat, add cream and bacon pieces to the mixture. Simmer for 5 minutes. Gently incorporate pasta and peas into the mixture. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Enjoy!