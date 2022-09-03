Pat Skene's "Message in a Bottle" Series

Pat Skene
Bottles with messages left by Pat Skene
Bronte-based author Pat Skene shared a series of short stories over the past year titled Message in a Bottle, which captured the imaginations of thousands of our Oakville News readers.
Here are the top three for you to enjoy over this Labour Day long weekend.
If you want to read all Pat's stories, please click here.
Message in a Bottle – Shock-a-bye-baby
Someone is secretly leaving messages rolled up in little glass bottles around Oakville. No one has seen who it is. This time Celia, a reluctant grandmother to be, finds a bottle in buybuy Baby in Oakville Place.
Message in a bottle – A tale of two Eleanors
Someone is secretly leaving messages rolled up in little glass bottles around Oakville. No one has seen who it is. These stories are about the people who find the bottles and what happens when they read the messages. Every month there is a new tale.
Message in a Bottle – A Tangled Web
Someone is secretly leaving messages rolled up in little glass bottles around Oakville and Burlington neighbourhoods. No one has seen who it is. These stories are about the people who find the bottles and what happens when they read the messages.
